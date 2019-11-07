LaLiga
UEFA Europa League

Last-gasp Ntcham winner sends Celtic through

Olivier Ntcham scored a dramatic last-gasp winner to send Celtic through to the Europa League knockout stage with a 2-1 victory over Lazio.

Getty Images

The Scottish Premiership champion needed a first triumph on Italian soil to guarantee its place in the last 32 with two games to spare, but things looked bleak for Neil Lennon's side when Ciro Immobile capped a dominant Lazio start with an early opener.

Celtic fought back, though, with James Forrest slamming in an equaliser prior to half-time in a thrilling encounter in Rome.

A trio of superb saves from Fraser Forster kept Lazio at bay and, with the final kick of the match, substitute Ntcham chipped home with a deft finish to send the travelling Hoops support into raptures.

Immobile did not start in the 2-1 defeat in Glasgow last month, but marked his return to Lazio's Europa League line-up with a cushioned finish on the volley seven minutes in.

Celtic's Christopher Jullien went close to bundling a corner into his own net, but Lazio could not make their dominance count for a second goal and, after Francesco Acerbi failed to cut out Mohamed Elyounoussi's pass, Forrest kept his composure to draw the visitors level.

A rare moment of panic from Forster almost allowed Lazio to restore their lead when he flapped at a corner, while Odsonne Edouard drew a fine stop out of Thomas Strakosha after the restart.

Scott Brown went agonisingly close as Celtic pressed hard for a second, though Lazio would have moved back ahead if not for Forster's superb stop from a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic header.

Forster was aided by the upright with 15 minutes remaining, however – Luis Alberto's corner clipping off the base of the post – before Celtic's goalkeeper pulled off two fantastic saves in quick succession.

It paved the way for Ntcham to be the hero, as the midfielder latched onto Edouard's pass before lifting a delicate effort over Strakosha to book Celtic's place in the next round.

News Football
Previous Police release footage attack on Ozil and Kolasina
Read
Police release footage attack on Ozil and Kolasinac
Next Quick-fire double wins it for Rangers
Read
Quick-fire double wins it for Rangers

Latest Stories