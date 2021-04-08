LaLiga
UEFA Europa League

Arsenal denied by late Slavia Prague leveller

Tomas Holes scored in stoppage time to deny Nicolas Pepe the glory of a late winner as Slavia Prague snatched a 1-1 draw at Arsenal in the first leg of its UEFA Europa League quarter-final.

Getty Images

WATCH every Arsenal match on demand on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Pepe looked to have won the game for Mikel Arteta's men when he finished clinically after being played through by fellow substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with four minutes of normal time remaining.

But Czech champion Slavia, which knocked out Leicester City and Rangers in the previous two rounds, showed its resilience once again in Friday's (AEDT) clash at Emirates Stadium as Holes swooped in the third added minute to head a precious away goal.

Arsenal twice hit the post with the game scoreless, with Alexandre Lacazette failing to convert when clean through on goal, but it now heads into next week's reverse fixture in Prague needing to score at least once to avoid elimination.

News Arsenal Football UEFA Europa League
Previous Man United outclasses Granada to take control
Read
Man United outclasses Granada to take control
Next

Latest Stories

>