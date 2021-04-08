Arsenal denied by late Slavia Prague leveller

Pepe looked to have won the game for Mikel Arteta's men when he finished clinically after being played through by fellow substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with four minutes of normal time remaining.

But Czech champion Slavia, which knocked out Leicester City and Rangers in the previous two rounds, showed its resilience once again in Friday's (AEDT) clash at Emirates Stadium as Holes swooped in the third added minute to head a precious away goal.

Arsenal twice hit the post with the game scoreless, with Alexandre Lacazette failing to convert when clean through on goal, but it now heads into next week's reverse fixture in Prague needing to score at least once to avoid elimination.