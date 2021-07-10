FA fined for England fans' behaviour in semi-final

England came from behind to beat Denmark 2-1 after extra-time and reach its first major tournament final since winning the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

Yet the win was partially marred by the conduct of some supporters at Wembley on Thursday (AEST).

The FA was charged by UEFA's Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body for fans booing the Danish national anthem, setting off fireworks, and for the use of a laser pointer, which was shined in the face of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as he prepared to face Harry Kane's extra-time penalty.

Schmeichel saved Kane's spot-kick, but the England captain tucked away the decisive goal from the rebound.

Wembley will again host 60,000 fans for the final, with 1000 supporters from Italy permitted to travel to London for the showpiece.

Italy is in the final of the European championship for the fourth time, with the Azzurri attempting to win the tournament for the first time since 1968.