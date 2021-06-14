Scotland is competing in its first major tournament in 23 years and had the backing of around 12,000 spectators on home soil at Hampden Park.

However, Schick's header late in the first half and an incredible second goal from 49.7 yards – the longest recorded at the Euros since records began in 1980 – soon dampened the spirits of the vast majority inside the venue.

Steve Clarke's side hit the crossbar through a Jack Hendry effort in between Schick's brace, but Scotland offered little else in response as the Czech Republic joined England – 1-0 winners over Croatia on Sunday – on three points at the top of Group D.

David Marshall's penalty heroics helped Scotland book their place in the finals and the goalkeeper was required after 16 minutes to push Schick's shot past the post.

A rare first-half chance came and went for the host at the other end when Andy Robertson was played in on the overlap but denied by a Tomas Vaclik save.

But it was the visitor who took the lead just before half-time as Schick towered above Grant Hanley to guide Vladimir Coufal's cross into the bottom-left corner.

Marshall was called into action twice in the early stages of the second period to keep out Schick and then Vladimir Darida in the space of 24 seconds.

Scotland responded well and hit the crossbar through Hendry's clipped effort from range, swiftly followed by a clawed safe from Vaclik to prevent a Tomas Kalas own goal.

Any hopes Clarke's side had of taking a point from their opener were extinguished by Schick, though, as the lively forward spotted Marshall off his line and scored one of the competition's most memorable goals.

Vaclik denied both Lyndon Dykes and then Hanley as the Czechs saw things through to snap a three-game losing run against Scotland.