Ronaldo's snub turns water into decline for Coca Cola
June 16, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo's press conference stunt where he removed Coca Cola from the table and replaced it with water has seen the the soft drink giant's value plummet by $A5 billion.
News
Portugal
Football
Cristiano Ronaldo
UEFA EURO 2020