UEFA chief Ceferin sends prayers to Eriksen

Inter Milan midfielder Eriksen collapsed to the ground with no one around him shortly before half-time of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group B fixture between the Danes and Finland in Copenhagen.

Players, pundits and fans alike united to rally around and send good thoughts to Eriksen, with UEFA chief Ceferin hailing that collective spirit.

"Moments like this put everything in life into perspective. I wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and pray his family has strength and faith," the president's statement, released via UEFA, read.

"At these times, the unity of the football family is so strong and he and his family carry with them the good wishes and prayers of everyone. I heard of fans of both teams chanting his name. Football is beautiful and Christian plays it beautifully."

After consultations with both sets of players and coaching staffs, the fixture was resumed almost two hours later, Finland winning 1-0.

DBU football director Peter Moller later told Danish publication DR that Eriksen had been in contact with DBU officials and his team-mates.

Moller praised the "lightning fast treatment" Eriksen received at the stadium, which he said "saved" the former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker.