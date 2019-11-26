Leon Goretzka put Bayern – rejuvenated under Hans-Dieter Flick – in front, but it was Lewandowski who was the star of the show at Rajko Mitic Stadium on Wednesday (AEDT).

Having been denied a goal by VAR earlier on, Lewandowski tore Red Star to shreds with four goals in 14 second-half minutes – the quickest quadruple in Champions League history.

After doubling Bayern's lead with a composed penalty, Lewandowski tucked in a close-range second before completing an 11-minute hat-trick with a header.

He was not done there and moved onto 10 Champions League goals for the season in typically composed fashion, with Corentin Tolisso adding further gloss late on.

Lewandowski did not have a great start, missing a fantastic chance early on, slicing wide with only Milan Borjan to beat.

Borjan was called into action moments later to deny Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman, though Red Star's goalkeeper could do little to prevent Goretzka's towering header finding the top-left corner of the net soon after.

Goretzka would have had a second with a stunning volley if not for acrobatic goalkeeping from the busy Borjan, who then kept out Philippe Coutinho's excellent free-kick.

Lewandowski thought he had curled in an exceptional second for Bayern five minutes before the break, only for VAR to rule the goal out for a handball from Tolisso.

The Poland international had his goal eight minutes into the second half, coolly sending Borjan the wrong way from 12 yards after Milos Degenek's handball.

Tolisso turned provider for Lewandowski again on the hour, with the goal standing this time despite Red Star's appeals for offside.

A fine header rounded off Lewandowski's hat-trick and the former Borussia Dortmund man calmly slotted in his fourth three minutes later.

Tolisso hit the crossbar with five minutes remaining, but there was still time for him to thump in from close-range to complete the rout.