A sizzling first-half performance from Neymar could have seen the Brazilian score a hat-trick for PSG before the break, but for brilliance from goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and two shots against the Bayern woodwork.

It therefore became worrying for the host, beaten by Bayern in the 2019-2020 final, when Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting nudged the visitor ahead at the Parc des Princes and back to 3-3 on aggregate in the 40th minute.

But Bayern was without its injured talisman Robert Lewandowski and manager Hansi Flick could have used his immense goal threat as the Bundesliga side chased the second goal it needed, ultimately without avail.

Neuer had to save well from Neymar in the early stages after Kylian Mbappe's run down the left and cut-back caused Bayern's defence to panic.

The goalkeeper made his second huge save from Neymar in the 27th minute when Mbappe's clever pass found the Brazilian 12 yards from goal, with the goalkeeper charging out to block brilliantly.

A third followed when Neymar showed quick feet on the edge of the penalty area and unleashed a blistering left-footed effort. Neymar then curled a delicious shot against the bar and moments later hit the foot of the right post from Mbappe's pass.

Yet entirely against the run of play, Choupo-Moting headed Bayern ahead. Keylor Navas was only able to parry a tame shot from David Alaba, and Choupo-Moting was alert to reach the ball first and nod over the line.

PSG raced forward to thrilling effect early in the second half, with Kylian Mbappe feeding Angel Di Maria to the right of goal, and the Argentinian's prod beyond Neuer and across goal was agonisingly out of the reach of the stretching Neymar as an empty goal beckoned.

Navas did well to thwart Thomas Muller just after the hour as Bayern, heading out on the away-goals rule, looked for the strike that would put them ahead in the tie.

The German giant continued to forage, but whereas a 1-0 win over the Parisians was enough for glory last August in Lisbon, here it meant Bayern's title defence was over.