The ban, extending across all UEFA competitions, was imposed upon the Paris Saint-Germain forward after his foul-mouthed Instagram outburst about the match officials who presided over the club's Champions League loss to Manchester United in March.

Neymar was upset with the awarding of a late penalty in the second-leg meeting at Parc des Princes, which knocked PSG out of the competition at the last-16 stage.

"This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR," Neymar wrote. "There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back! Go f*** yourselves!"

Neymar's initial appeal was rejected by UEFA in June but CAS has seen fit to lower the ban to two European games, the smallest possible sanction under the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations.

The decision means the Brazil international will be eligible to feature in the Champions League trip to Club Brugge on 22 October, PSG's third Group A fixture.

Thomas Tuchel's men first face Real Madrid in Paris and Galatasaray in Istanbul on 1 October.

Having attempted to secure a return to Barcelona during the close-season transfer window, Neymar only returned to the pitch for PSG over the weekend.

The 27 year-old marked his club comeback with a spectacular stoppage-time winner in the 1-0 victory over Strasbourg in Ligue 1.