Stefano Pioli's side were staring elimination in the face before Messias rose to meet Franck Kessie's cross in the 87th minute and converted to send the travelling supporters into raptures at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The goal clinched Milan's first victory in this season's competition and moved them ahead of Atletico in Group B with one game left to play.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone had seen his side frustrate Milan for over 80 minutes before its hopes of qualifying were thrown up in the air, and any one of Porto, Milan or Atletico can still reach the knockout stage along with group winner Liverpool.