City travels to Signal Iduna Park this week already assured of a place in the knockout rounds, thanks in no small part to a former Black and Yellow star in striker Erling Haaland.

After the Norway international's exit from the Bundesliga club, it has been England international Bellingham soaking up the plaudits for Dortmund this season.

The 19 year-old captained Dortmund in both domestic and European competition for the first time earlier this month, and now Guardiola has praised him as "the whole package".

"I think Dortmund is a perfect place for young, talented players," he said. "Maybe [if] Bellingham went to a top Premier League team, he wouldn't get the minutes.

"The best way for a young player to get better is to play. He has a special mentality. He is already one of their captains - [for it] to happen at 19 is impressive.

"It's not just about the goals, the whole package is really good. He's already playing for England at 19. We know the quality that he has."

With Dortmund still requiring a result to secure qualification, Guardiola knows he will face a tough test in Germany and is relishing his side playing in front of the famous Yellow Wall once again.

"It's a fantastic stadium and everybody knows it," he added. "The atmosphere, the attractive football they play. I'm happy to be back here."