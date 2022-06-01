Sunday's (AEST) final, which Liverpool lost 1-0 to Real Madrid, was delayed by over 30 minutes as Liverpool fans struggled to get into the ground.

The French authorities and UEFA subsequently stated this was due to the large-scale use of fake tickets, or fans attempting to attend the match without tickets at all.

Videos showed tear gas and pepper spray being used on attendees outside the stadium, with many showing their seemingly legitimate tickets on camera while being denied entry.

While the fallout continues, with French ministers speaking to their fellow politicians on Wednesday and UEFA having lodged a full investigation, Liverpool have revealed they are supporting mental health charities in aiding any supporters that may need to use them.

The club's statement on Wednesday said: "The scenes witnessed in and around Stade de France, before and after kick-off, on Saturday night will live long in the memory for all the wrong reasons.

"Liverpool Football Club wants supporters to know that expert help is available."

The statement went on to list some local and national specialist services, and also asked fans to fill out a feedback form to gather evidence for the investigation.

"The club has also officially requested a formal and transparent investigation into the issues supporters faced in Paris," it reads.

"LFC is also asking supporters who attended the match to complete a feedback form in order to support any investigation into the operational management of the event."