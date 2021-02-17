PSG - last season's runner-up - took a commanding lead in the last-16 tie thanks to hat-trick hero Mbappe, who fuelled a stunning 4-1 demolition.

Lionel Messi, heavily linked with a move to PSG, opened the scoring via a penalty before the French visitor seized control courtesy of Mbappe and Moise Kean.

Ligue 1 champion PSG outclassed and overpowered Barca to put one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals ahead of the return leg on 10March.

Barca manager Koeman acknowledged PSG's superiority was clear to see and conceded the embattled LaLiga giant has some way to go in order to compete with Mauricio Pochettino's men.

"They were superior, they were very efficient, in particular thanks to to Mbappe," Koeman said. "The first half was balanced. At 1-0, Ousmane [Dembele] had a good opportunity. In the second part of the match, we had some defence problems.

"They showed that they were superior, with the ball and especially physically.

"They had a more complete team than ours. We have to accept it and keep improving. We know that can happen. This team is ahead of us."