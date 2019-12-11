Joao Felix and Felipe were on target as Atletico Madrid ended their four-match winless run and booked a place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-0 victory over Lokomotiv Moscow.

Back-to-back Group D defeats left Atletico needing to beat already-eliminated Lokomotiv at Wanda Metropolitano on Thursday (AEDT) to make certain of progression alongside Juventus.

Kieran Trippier missed a penalty with 114 seconds on the clock but Joao Felix settled the home side's nerves and ended their recent goal drought by converting from the spot 15 minutes later.

Alvaro Morata had a goal ruled out for offside but Felipe added a second early in the second half for Atletico, who are in the hat for Monday's knockout-stage draw at the expense of Bayer Leverkusen as they were beaten by group winners Juve.

Anton Kochenkov brought down Joao Felix inside the opening minute of his first Champions League appearance, but the goalkeeper got a hand to Trippier's attempt to help it onto the post.

Atletico made amends when VAR adjudged Rifat Zhemaletdinov handled Vedran Corluka's clearance, with Joao Felix picking out the bottom-left corner from the spot.

Morata tucked Angel Correa's pass away from Kochenkov, only for the video technology to this time work against Atletico as the striker's heel was deemed to be offside.

Any hope Lokomotiv had of dodging a fifth successive Group D loss were ended by centre-back Felipe, who converted Koke's cross with a side-foot volley at the near post.

Morata headed over from a good position with 18 minutes to play, though it did not matter as Diego Simeone's side saw things through.