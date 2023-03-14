Simone Inzaghi's side, which was a 1-0 winner in the first leg at San Siro three weeks ago, saw out a hard-earned goalless draw at Estadio do Dragao to take it through.

The Nerazzurri subsequently secured their first last-eight appearance in Europe’s premier club competition since the 2010-11 season.

Despite a flurry of late chances, Porto – who had Pepe sent off for a second yellow card in stoppage time – were unable to convert it into the goals they required to reach a third quarter-final in five years.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Porto almost levelled the tie in spectacular fashion after three minutes, Andre Onana forced to scramble across and tip away Mateus Uribe's 30-yard effort.

At the other end, Diogo Costa produced a smart reflex save to thwart Edin Dzeko following a quickfire Inter counter.

Porto turned up the pressure towards the end of the half. Federico Dimarco's brilliantly timed last-ditch intervention denied Evanilson a clear sight on goal, while Stephen Eustaquio was inches away from connecting with Pepe's inviting cross.

Uribe and Barella were off target with long-range strikes early in the second half, which provided few clear opportunities for either side.

Porto, which had won each of its four previous four home matches against its Italian opponent, controlled possession as it desperately sought to square the tie.

The host launched a last-gasp surge in stoppage time and Denzel Dumfries blocked Ivan Marcano's shot on the line, while Mehdi Taremi and Grujic both struck the woodwork before Pepe's dismissal as a remarkably stubborn Inter held on.