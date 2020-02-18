Haaland – making his Champions League bow for Dortmund following a January switch from Salzburg – scored twice in the second half of the team's 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the opening leg of the last-16 tie.

The striker took his tally to 10 goals in just seven Champions League appearances this season with a stunning eight-minute brace, reaching the mark four games quicker than any other player in the competition's history.

At 19 years and 212 days, Haaland is the second youngest player to reach 10 goals in the Champions League, behind PSG star Kylian Mbappe, who did so at the age of 18 years and 360 days.

Haaland, who turned down a January move to Premier League giant Manchester United, has scored 11 goals in his first seven games in all competitions for Dortmund – no other player from a Bundesliga side has ever achieved that feat.

The Norway international also became the first Dortmund player to score on his debut in the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal, as his remarkable season continued.

He scored a hat-trick on his Champions League debut for Salzburg against Genk on September 17, becoming the first teenager to score more than once on his maiden appearance in the competition since Wayne Rooney in 2004, but he was not finished there.



Further goals against Liverpool and Napoli took his tally to seven – a record haul for a teenager in a Champions League campaign – from just four games, swiftly surpassing the previous benchmark of six set by Raul and Mbappe.



Haaland went on to become only the third player, after Alessandro Del Piero and Diego Costa, to score in his first five matches in the competition when he grabbed another goal against Genk on November 27.