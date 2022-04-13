The Brazil international netted a second-half brace for the Reds, who will play Villarreal in the last four later this month.

Ibrahima Konate opened the scoring in the first half at Anfield, but Goncalo Ramos replied to keep Benfica's hopes alive.

Firmino's double put the Reds back in control and despite Roman Yaremchuk and Darwin Nunez setting up a nervy finish, Jurgen Klopp's side secured a third Champions League semi-final appearance since the German took charge in 2015.

Seeking successive away wins in the competition for the first time since 2011, Benfica went close in the 13th minute as Everton whipped a vicious 25-yard effort just wide of the post.

But Liverpool extended its aggregate advantage eight minutes later. Just like at Estadio da Luz eight days earlier, Konate broke the deadlock with a fine header from Konstantinos Tsimikas' corner.

The visitor levelled the second leg in the 32nd minute when a kind ricochet off James Milner sent Ramos clear, and the Portugal under-21 international clinically swept past Alisson.

Liverpool almost restored its three-goal buffer, with Alejandro Grimaldo's outstanding last-ditch intervention denying Luis Diaz a certain tap-in from Firmino's square ball.

Liverpool did regain that cushion 10 minutes after the restart; Diogo Jota's attempted shot was drifting wide until Firmino tucked home from six yards after Jan Vertonghen's hurried clearance went straight to the Portugal international.

The Brazil international doubled his tally in the 65th minute as he beat the offside trap to volley home Tsimikas' inviting free-kick.

The visitor had the last word when Yaremchuk neatly rounded Alisson before slotting home from Grimaldo's through-ball, before Nunez sprung the offside trap to set up a nervy finish at Anfield.