The Norway international was left out of Dortmund's squad for Thursday's (AEDT) 1-1 Champions League draw with Lazio as a result of the injury he sustained in training, with boss Lucien Favre suggesting it was caused by playing too many games.

He has featured 14 times for Dortmund in all competitions this term, starting 13 of those games and scoring 17 times.

Haaland's absence on Thursday denied him the opportunity to add to his stunning record in the Champions League. He has scored 16 goals in the competition at a rate of one every 56 minutes, which is the best average of any player with at least 10 goals in the competition.

The 20-year-old is expected to be out until January and his progress appears to be going well, with the former Salzburg man posting on Twitter: "Good news! Spoke with my doctors. Back soon."

Dortmund sits four points behind Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich and faces Eintracht Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Werder Bremen and Union Berlin before the end of the year.

It also has a trip to Eintracht Braunschweig in the DFB-Pokal second round and a Champions League meeting with Zenit next week in what is a hectic month.

Haaland, who netted 16 goals in just 18 appearances for the club last season, will hope to be back for Dortmund's trip to high-flying RB Leipzig on 10 January, which comes six days after it hosts Wolfsburg to begin 2021.