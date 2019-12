Two first-half penalties from Emil Forsberg and Timo Werner put Leipzig – who were already through and needed just a point to seal top spot in Group G – in control at Groupama Stadium on Wednesday (AEDT).

However, Houssem Aouar gave Lyon hope after the restart with a wonderful curling strike before Depay's instinctive 82nd-minute finish.

With Benfica beating Zenit 3-0 in the group's other game, Depay's effort propelled Rudi Garicia's side from bottom up to second at the Russian team's expense.