A 4-0 home defeat of Genk ensured Napoli progressed to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (AEDT), reaching that stage of the competition for the first time since 2016-2017.

Arkadiusz Milik's hat-trick in the first half helped ensure the Partenopei finished second in Group E behind Liverpool and ended their nine-game run without a win in all competitions.

Ex-Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso continues to be linked with taking charge of Napoli, but Ancelotti wants to still be in the dugout when his side face Parma in Serie A at the weekend.

"I hope so," Ancelotti told Sky Sport Italia when asked if he would be in his job for Saturday's game.

"It's something I have to evaluate with the president and we will meet tomorrow. I don't know anything about contact with other coaches, we just focused on the game.

"Tomorrow there will be a meeting agreed by mutual consent to evaluate the situation as it stands right now.

"I have never resigned in my life and I never will. This team has quality and proved that in the Champions League, whereas we haven't been able to yet in Serie A."

Ancelotti accepts poor form has made speculation over his future inevitable, but he does not believe the situation at Napoli is similar to when he was sacked by Bayern Munich.

"It was different in Munich, as there was a clash above all with the club," he added. "I thought there was the need for a generational change and clashed with some players.

"The situation here is that the team has not been able to express its full value, but there were no clashes, aside from isolated incidents that happen everywhere. It's completely different.

"It is natural to be put under the spotlight and I must be judged on what I am doing, in which case the results are not satisfying.

"We want to improve our Serie A status, so I hope this Champions League qualification can take some of the pressure off, as the team is playing with a weight on its shoulders."