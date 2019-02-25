Six Nations
Rooney tips City and Barca for UCL final

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney is tipping Manchester City to contest the UEFA Champions League final against Barcelona.

Now with DC United, Rooney won the Champions League with United in 2008 and believes City, seeking a quadruple under Pep Guardiola this season, can reach the showpiece - which will be held in Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano - for the first time in the club's history.

"I'm gonna go with Manchester City v Barcelona," Rooney said. "I can tell you who I want to come out on top, obviously I want Barcelona to win if it was them."

Rooney suffered defeat to Barcelona in two further Champions League finals, scoring a stunning equaliser in the latter game, a 3-1 loss at Wembley in 2011.

Asked about his experience in the 2009 disappointment, Rooney said: "I think that's what you learn most from, times you've lost in big games.

"I've won Premier League titles, the Champions League but the ones I look back on are the ones you've lost.

"You always look back and think you could have done something different, they're the ones that stick with you."

