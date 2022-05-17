LaLiga
UEFA Champions League

Liverpool fan LeBron James predicts UCL triumph

Liverpool fan and part-owner LeBron James has predicted a seven-goal thriller success for the Reds in the Champions League final.

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp's side, which most recently won the competition in 2019, faces Real Madrid in Paris on 28 May.

The Reds have already won two trophies this season – the Carabao Cup and FA Cup – and could still be in line for an unprecedented quadruple by the time the final rolls around.

NBA great James invested in Liverpool in 2011, and in a Twitter Q&A, the Los Angeles Lakers star was asked for his prediction ahead of the Madrid clash.

Lebron Klopp

"4-3 US!!!! YNWA," James responded.

After Liverpool's penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Sunday (AEDT), James tweeted "YESSIR!!!!!! WE ARE THE #EmiratesFACup WINNERS!!!!!!! @LFC."

