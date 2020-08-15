Embarrassed Pique calls for big changes at Barcelona

After finishing second to Real Madrid in LaLiga and failing in the Copa del Rey this season, Barca's final hopes of silverware were dashed in remarkable fashion in Lisbon.

Thomas Muller, Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski and Philippe Coutinho – who came on to score twice in the space of four minutes against his parent club – handed Bayern an emphatic victory at Estadio da Luz.

While Bayern can look forward to a semi-final against either Manchester City or Lyon, Barca must now contemplate a rebuild ahead of the new season.

It is a project which centre-back Pique insists has to be carried out, and he believes any changes made must not just be limited to the coaching or playing staff.

"I'm in pain. We all are. We can't compete like that," Pique said. "It's very, very tough to take. Nothing more is worth saying.

"The club needs changes. Not just the players, I don't want to point out anyone.

"It's shameful. Shame is the word. Structurally we need changes at all levels."

Pique even acknowledged that his time at the club may have come to an end, if he is deemed surplus to requirements.

"If I have to go in order to change things I'll be the first to accept that. This was a horrible game... it's a dreadful feeling," the 33-year-old added.

"Football is a sport where change is constantly required. We must change the dynamic we are on because I believe we have just hit bottom.

"We have to look around, we have to trust that people will do the right things for the club.

"Is it an end of an era, I'm not sure? But I know that we must accept that we have hit bottom. Not just players the but, as a club, we aren't on the right road.

"We have had years of success but we haven't won the league and we haven't won in Europe and we have to compete. You've seen it on the pitch and this today is unacceptable."