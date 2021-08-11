Colak brace dumps Rangers out of Champions League

Steven Gerrard's side started brilliantly in the second leg after suffering a 2-1 defeat in Sweden last week, drawing level through Alfredo Morelos' opener before Bonke Innocent was sent off for two bookings in the space of five minutes.

The tide seemed to have turned in the hosts' favour, but Colak delivered a second-half shock to secure a 2-1 win in the return fixture in Glasgow.

Buoyed on by a vocal Ibrox crowd, Morelos flicked a deft header past Johan Dahlin from Ryan Kent's inswinging cross to level the tie after 18 minutes.

Allan McGregor escaped with a caution after he was deemed to have handled outside his area, though Malmo's Innocent did not get off so lightly – the midfielder receiving a contentious second booking for a challenge on Connor Goldson.

Morelos blasted a glorious second-half opportunity over and the forward was made to pay when Colak smashed past McGregor to restore the Swedish side's advantage.

A long throw-in was enough to tee up Colak's second, the forward spinning past two defenders before hooking a low finish past the despairing dive of McGregor.

Ludogorets, which knocked out Olympiacos, now stands between Malmo and the group stage. Rangers, in contrast, have to turn their attentions to a Europa League qualifier against Kairat Almaty or Alashkert.