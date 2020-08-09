Chelsea defence hits 29-year low

Frank Lampard's side lost 4-1 in Munich, Robert Lewandowski scoring twice along with goals from Ivan Perisic and Corentin Tolisso to leave Tammy Abraham's effort as scant consolation.

The Blues lost 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg, leaving them with a 7-1 aggregate defeat – their heaviest in a two-legged European tie in their history.

Arsenal, which lost 10-2 over two legs to Bayern in 2016-2017, is the only English team to have suffered a heavier aggregate defeat in the UEFA Champions League.

The result also means the Blues finish 2019-2020 having conceded 79 goals in 55 games in all competitions, giving them an average of 1.44 per match, their worst ratio since they recorded 1.64 per game back in 1990-1991.

Chelsea has lost all of its past five UEFA Champions League knockout ties and has exited at the Round of 16 stage four times in a row between 2014-2015 and 2019-2020.

After a disappointing conclusion to his debut campaign as Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard conceded the Bayern rout has to be used as a learning curve for him and his players.

"It was a good exercise for us to go up against Bayern and their Champions League experience, with a lot of our players having debut seasons," he said.

"I can see where I want us to go and I know we'll be back.

"They performed alright. It is difficult to say after a 4-1 defeat, and I'm not happy, but when you concede two early we did get back into the game after that...

"When you match our Champions League appearances to theirs, I saw lots of good things in the team and also some of the bad we have seen this season.

"We had individual errors that gave them goals and at this level that will finish you off."

Lampard hinted he could strengthen at the back, having already brought in attackers Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

"It is a work in progress. It is not the norm for Chelsea. We lost the best player in the league pretty much in Eden Hazard," he said.

"People would not normally commend coming fourth for Chelsea. We want more but the feeling is we have achieved something with the group we have. Now is the time to think where we can improve.

"It is something we will look at. We have worked at it already. You feel we missed where other clubs spent and improved.

"Recruitment is a huge part of football. Now is the time to see if we can improve and where we can improve. I feel like in a football sense I know where we can improve."