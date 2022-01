Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT | 2-week free trial

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS with the Africa Cup of Nations, as well as:

CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers

Scottish Premiership

Coupe de France

EFL Championship

Men's European Handball

Champions Cup Rugby

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.

**All times listed in AEDT

Tuesday 25 January

Men's European Handball Main Round: TBC v TBC, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

AFCON 2021 Round of 16: 2B v 2F, 3am beIN 1

Men's European Handball Main Round: TBC v TBC, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

AFCON 2021 Round of 16: 1A v TBC, 6am beIN 1

Men's European Handball Main Round: TBC v TBC, 6.30am beIN 3

EFL Championship: Blackburn v Middlesbrough, 6.45am beIN 2

Wednesday 26 January

Men's European Handball Main Round: TBC v TBC, 1.30am beIN 3

AFCON 2021: Senegal v Cape Verde, 3am beIN 1

Men's European Handball Main Round: TBC v TBC, 4am beIN 3

AFCON 2021: Morocco v Malawi, 6am beIN 1

EFL Championship: QPR v Swansea, 6.45am beIN 2

Thursday 27 January

Men's European Handball Main Round: TBC v TBC, 1.30am beIN 3

AFCON 2021: Cote d'Ivoire v Egypt, 3am beIN 1

Men's European Handball Main Round: TBC v TBC, 4am beIN 3

AFCON 2021: Mali v Equatorial Guinea, 6am beIN 1

Men's European Handball Main Round: TBC v TBC, 6.30am beIN 3

SPFL: Hearts v Celtic, 6.45am beIN 2

Friday 28 January

World Cup Qualifier: Ecuador v Brazil, 8am beIN 1

World Cup Qualifier: Paraguay v Uruguay, 10am beIN 1

World Cup Qualifier: Chile v Argentina, 11.15am beIN 2

Saturday 29 January

Men's European Handball 5th/6th placing, 1.30am beIN 3

Men's European Handball semi-final, 4am beIN 3

Men's European Handball semi-final, 6.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

EFL Championship: Huddersfield v Stoke, 6.45am beIN 2

SPFL: Morton v Raith, 6.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Coupe de France: Nantes v Brest, 7am beIN 3

World Cup Qualifier: Colombia v Peru, 8am beIN 1

World Cup Qualifier: Venezuela v Bolivia, 9am beIN 2

SPFL: Ross County v Rangers, 10.30pm beIN 1

Sunday 30 January

EFL Championship: Fulham v Blackpool, 2am beIN 3

AFCON 2021 Quarter final: TBC v TBC, 3am beIN 1

Coupe de France: Reims v Bastia, 4.30am beIN 2

EFL Championship: Peterborough v Sheffield United, 4.30am beIN 3

AFCON 2021 Quarter final: TBC v TBC, 6am beIN 1

Coupe de France: Marseille v Montpellier, 7am beIN 2

Monday 31 January

EFL Championship: Derby v Birmingham, 12.30am beIN 2

Men's European Handball 3rd/4th placing, 1.30am beIN 3

AFCON 2021 Quarter final: TBC v TBC, 3am beIN 1

EFL Championship: Cardiff v Nottingham Forest, 3am beIN 2

Men's European Handball Final, 4am beIN 3

Coupe de France: Bergerac v Saint-Etienne, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

AFCON 2021 Quarter final: TBC v TBC, 6am beIN 1

Coupe de France: Lens v Monaci, 7am beIN 2

ATP Pune: Day 1, 6.30pm beIN 1

Tuesday 1 February