Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT | 2-week free trial

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS with FIFA World Cup qualifiers from South America, as well as:

Autumn Nations Series Rugby - Headlined by Wales v the Wallabies

Serie A - Headlined by Inter v Napoli

LaLIga

Bundesliga

Ligue 1

EFL Championship

ATP Finals

WTA Finals

Scottish League Cup

World Padel Championships

International Swimming League

Motorsport

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.

**All times listed in AEDT

Tuesday 16 November

ATP Finals: Singles Day 2, 12am beIN 1

CAF Women's Champions League: TBC v TBC, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

CAF Women's Champions League: TBC v TBC, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

ATP Finals, Doubles Day 2, 4.30am beIN 2

WTA Finals, Singles Day 6, 7am beIN 1

ATP Finals, Singles Day 2 7am beIN 2

WTA Finals, Doubles Day 6, 9am beIN 1

WTA Finals, Singles Day 6, 12.30pm beIN 1

WTA Finals, Doubles Day 6, 2.30pm beIN 1

ATP Finals: Doubles Day 3, 9.30pm beIN 1

Wednesday 17 November

ATP Finals: Singles Day 3, 12am beIN 1

ATP Finals, Doubles Day 3, 4.30am beIN 2

WTA Finals, Singles Semi-final, 7am beIN 1

ATP Finals, Singles Day 3 7am beIN 2

CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier: Bolivia v Uruguay, 7am beIN 3

CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier: Venezuela v Peru, 8am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

WTA Finals, Doubles Semi-final, 9am beIN 1

CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier: Colombia v Paraguay, 10am beIN 2

CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier: Argentina v Brazil, 10.30am beIN 3

CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier: Chile v Ecuador, 11.15am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

WTA Finals, Singles Semi-final, 12.30pm beIN 1

WTA Finals, Doubles Semi-final, 2.30pm beIN 1

ATP Finals: Doubles Day 4, 9.30pm beIN 1

Thursday 18 November

ATP Finals: Singles Day 4, 12am beIN 1

ATP Finals, Doubles Day 4, 4.30am beIN 1

ATP Finals, Singles Day 4 7am beIN 1

WTA Finals: Doubles Final, 10am beIN 1

WTA Finals: Singles Final, 12.30am beIN 1

ATP Finals: Doubles Day 5, 9.30pm beIN 1

Friday 19 November

ATP Finals: Singles Day 5, 12am beIN 1

World Padel Championships: Women's quarter-final, 12.30am beIN 3

World Padel Championships: Men's quarter-final, 2am beIN 3

CAF Women's Champions League third place play-off, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

ATP Finals, Doubles Day 5, 4.30am beIN 1

International Swimming League, Match 3 day 1, 5am beIN 3

ATP Finals, Singles Day 5 7am beIN 1

ATP Finals: Doubles Day 6, 9.30pm beIN 1

World Padel Championships: Women's semi-final, 10pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Mugello Coppa Shell - Race 1, 10.35pm beIN 2

Saturday 20 November

ATP Finals: Singles Day 6, 12am beIN 1

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Trofeo Pirelli - Race 1, 12.30am beIN 2

World Padel Championships: Women's semi-final, 12.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

World Padel Championships: Men's semi-final, 2am beIN 3

CAF Women's Champions League Final, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

ATP Finals, Doubles Day 6, 4.30am beIN 1

World Padel Championships: Men's semi-final Match 3, 4.30am beIN 3

International Swimming League: Day 2, 5am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Augsburg v Bayern, 6.30am beIN 3

EFL Championship: QPR v Luton, 6.45am beIN 2

SPFL: QOS v Iverness, 6.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

ATP Finals: Singles, Day 6, 7am beIN 1

LaLiga: Levante v Athletic Club, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Monaco v Lille, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

ATP Finals: Doubles semi-final, 9.30pm beIN 1

World Padel Championships: Day 6, Match 1, 10pm beI SPORTS CONNECT

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Mugello, Race 2, 10.35pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT

World Padel Championships: Women's final, 11.15pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT

EFL Championship: Sheffield United v Coventry, 11.30pm beiN 2

Sunday 21 November

ATP Finals: Singles semi-final, 12am beIN 1

Autumn International Series: Scotland v Japan, 12am beIN 3

Autumn International Series: Italy v Uruguay, 12am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Celta v Villarreal, 12am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

World Padel Championships: Women's final, 12.30am beiN SPORTS CONNECT

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Mugello, Profeo Pirelli Race 2, 12.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Atalanta v Spezia, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Dortmund v Stuttgart, 1.30am beIN 2

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen v Bochum, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Monchengladbach v Greuther Furth, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim v RB Leipzig, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Arminia Bielefeld v Wolfsburg, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

EFL Championship: Swansea v Blackpool, 2am beIN 1

World Padel Championships: Men's final, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Autumn International Series: England v Springboks, 2.15am beIN 3

LaLiga: Sevilla v Alaves, 2.15am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Turkish Super Lig: Alanyaspor v Besiktas, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: PSG v Nantes, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

World Padel Championships: Mens Final, match 2, 3.15am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Lazio v Juventus, 4am beIN 1

Scottish League Cup semi-final: Celtic v St Johnstone, 4.15am beIN 2

Autumn International Series: Wales v Wallabies, 4.30am beIN 3

World Padel Championships: Mens Final, match 3, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

ATP Finals: Doubles semi-final, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Atletico Madrid v Osasuna, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

International Swimming League: Match 4, Day 1, 5am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: Philadelphia v NY Red Bulls, 6.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Fiorentina v AC Milan, 6.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

ATP Finals: Singles Semi-final, 7am beIN 1

LaLiga: Barcelona v Espanyol, 7am beIN 2

Autumn International Series: France v All Blacks, 7am beIN 3

Copa Sudamericana Final: Athletico PR v Bragantino, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Rennes v Montpellier, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: Sporting KC v Vancouver, 9am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Mugello World Final race 1, 8.05pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Mugello World Final race 2, 9.30pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Sassuolo v Cagliari, 10.30pm beIN 1

EFL Championship: Derby v Bournemouth, 11pm beIN 2

Ligue 1: Brest v Lens, 11pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Monday 22 November

LaLiga: Getafe v Cadiz, 12am beIN 3

Turkish Super Lig: Altay Izmar v Demirspor, 12am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

ATP Finals: Doubles Final, 12.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Salernitana v Sampdoria, 1am beIN 1

Ligue 1: Troyes v Saint-Etienne, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Bologna v Verona, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Autumn International Series: Ireland v Pumas, 1.15am beIN 2

Bundesliga: Freiburg v Frankfurt, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Granda v Real Madrid, 2.15am beIN 3

ATP Finals; Singles Final, 3am beIN 1

Turkish Super Lig: Galatasaray v Fenerbahce, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Scottish League Cup semi-final: Rangers v Hibernian, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Clermont v Nice: 3.05am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Mainz v Cologne, 3.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Inter v Napoli, 4am beIN 2

LaLiga: Elche v Real Betis, 4.30am beIN 3

International Swimming League, Day 2 Match 4 5am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Lyon v Marseille, 6.45am beIN 1

Serie A: Genoa v Roma, 6.45am beIN 2

LaLiga: Real Sociedad v Valencia, 7am beIN 3

MLS: NYCFC v Atlanta, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tuesday 23 November