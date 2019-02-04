Six Nations
Atletico Madrid hosts cross town rival Real Madrid in a LaLiga blockbuster, plus watch the Six Nations, Fed Cup and MORE LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week.

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with the Guinness Six Nations, as well as:

  • LaLiga
  • Serie A
  • EFL
  • Bundesliga
  • Ligue 1
  • Argentine Superliga
  • Turkish Super Lig
  • Fed Cup tennis
  • Copa Libertadores

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here

**All times listed in AEDT

Monday 4 February

  • CAF CC: Enugu Rangers vs Sailtas, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • CAF CC: Gor Mahia vs Zamalek, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • WTA: St Petersberg, Day 6, 12:30am, beIN 3
  • Ligue 1: Nimes vs Montpellier, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Genoa vs Sassuolo, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Udinese vs Fiorentina, 1am, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Augsburg vs Mainz, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Betis vs Athletio, 2:15am, beIN 2
  • U20 Africa Cup Of Nations: Senegal vs Burkina Faso, 2:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Saint Etienne vs Strasbourg, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Antalyaspor vs Besiktas, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Stuttgart vs Freiburg, 4am, beIN 3
  • Serie A: Inter vs Bologna, 4am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Eibar vs Girona, 4:30am, beIN 2
  • U20 Africa Cup Of Nations: Burkina Faso vs Ghana, 5:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Roma vs Milan, 6:30am, beIN 3 
  • La Liga: Real Madrid vs Alaves, 6:45am, beIN  
  • Ligue 1: Lyon vs PSG, 7am, beIN 2 
  • Super Liga: Racing vs Huracan, 9:20am, beIN 1
  • Super Liga: Velez vs River, 11:30am, beIN 1

Tuesday 5 February

  • Serie A: Frosinone vs Lazio, 5:00am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Vallecano vs Leganes, 6:45am, beIN 2
  • Serie A: Cagliari vs Atlanta, 7:00am, beIN 1

Wednesday 6 February

  • U20 Africa Cup Of Nations: South Africa vs Nigeria, 2:30am, beIN 1
  • French Cup: Entente vs Nantes, 4:30am, beIN 3
  • Ligue 1: Marseille vs Bordeaux, 5:00am, beIN 2
  • U20 Africa Cup Of Nations: Burundi vs Nigeria, 5:30am, beIN 1
  • French Cup: Bastia vs Caen, 7:00am, beIN 3
  • Copa Libertadores: Danubio vs Atletico MG, 8:15am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Melgar vs Uni De Chile, 10:30am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Strongest vs Libertad, 10:30am, beIN 1
  • Copa Sudamericana: Calera vs Chapecoense, 10:30am, beIN 3

Thursday 7 February

  • U20 Africa Cup Of Nations: Mali vs Burkina Faso, 2:30am, beIN 1
  • French Cup: Villefranche Beaujolais vs PSG, 4:30am, beIN 3
  • U20 Africa Cup Of Nations: Ghana vs Senegal, 5:30am, beIN 1
  • SPFL: Aberdeen vs Rangers, 6:45am, beIN 2
  • French Cup: Rennes vs Lille, 7:05am, beIN 3
  • Copa Libertadores: Defensor vs Barcelona, 8:15am, beIN 1
  • Copa Libertadores: Delfin vs Caracas, 8:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Palestino vs Medellin, 10:30am, beIN 3
  • Copa Libertadores: Talleres vs Sao Paulo, 10:30am, beIN 2
  • Copa Sudamericana: Botafogo vs Defensa, 10:30am, beIN 1

Friday 8 February

  • Serie A: Lazio vs Empoli, 6:30am, beIN 1
  • French Cup: Guingamp vs Lyon, 7:00am, beIN 3
  • Copa Sudamericana: Bahia vs Liverpool, 8:15am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Guaira vs Atletico NA, 10:30am, beIN 2
  • Copa Sudamericana: Santani vs Once, 10:30am, beIN 1

Saturday 9 February

  • U20 Africa Cup Of Nations: Niger vs Nigeria, 2:30am, beIN 1
  • U20 Africa Cup Of Nations: South Africa vs Burundi, 2:30am, beIN 3
  • Bundesliga: Mainz vs Leverkusen, 6:30am, beIN 1
  • Serie A: Chievo vs Roma, 6:30am, beIN 3
  • EFL Championship: Aston Villa vs Sheffield Utd, 6:45am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Dijon vs Marseille, 6:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Valladolid vs Villareal, 7:00am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Liga: Huracan vs Velez, 11:10am, beIN 3
  • Fed Cup: Germany vs Belarus, 11:00pm, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Getafe vs Celta, 11:00pm, beIN 2
  • Fed Cup: Czech Republic vs Romania, 11:00pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

 

Sunday 10 February

  • Fed Cup: Belgium vs France, 12:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Six Nations: Scotland vs Ireland, 1:15am, beIN 3
  • Bundesliga: Dortmund vs Hoffenheim, 1:30am, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Leipzig vs Frankfurt, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Monchengladbach vs Hertha, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Hannover vs Nuremburg, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Freiburg vs Wolfsburg, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL Championship: Nottingham Forest vs Brentford, 2:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Atletico vs Real Madrid, 2:15am, beIN 2
  • U20 Africa Cup Of Nations: Senegal vs Burkina Faso, 2:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • U20 Africa Cup Of Nations: Mali vs Ghana, 2:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: PSG vs Bordeaux, 3:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Six Nations: Italy vs Wales, 3:45am, beIN 3
  • Serie A: Fiorentina vs Napoli, 4:00am, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Bayern vs Schalke, 4:30am, beIN 2
  • EFL Championship: Stoke vs West Brom, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Espanyol vs Vallencano, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Parma vs Inter, 6:30am, beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Girona vs Huesca, 6:45am, beIN 2
  • Fed Cup: Germany vs Belarus, 9:00pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Leganes vs Betis, 10:00pm, beIN 3
  • Serie A: Bologna vs Genoa, 10:30pm, beIN 1
  • Scottish Cup: Round Of 16, 11:00pm, beIN 3
  • Fed Cup: Czech Republic vs Romania, 11:00pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL Championship: Norwich vs Ipswich, 11:00pm beIN 2
  • Fed Cup: Belgium vs France, 11:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Monday 11 February

  • Super Lig: Round 21, midnight, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Montpellier vs Monaco, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Atlanta vs SPAL, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Sampdoria vs Frosinone, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Torino vs Udinese, 1:00am, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Bremen vs Augsburg, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Six Nations: England vs France, 2:00am, beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Valencia vs Sociedad, 2:15am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Guingamp vs Lille, 3:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Rennes vs St Etienne, 3:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Round 21, 3:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Dusseldorf vs Stuttgart, 4:00am, beIN 3
  • Serie A: Sassuolo vs Juventus, 4:00am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Sevilla vs Eibar, 4:30am, beIN 2
  • Serie A: Milan vs Cagliari, 6:30am, beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Bilbao vs Barcelona, 6:45am, beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: Nice vs Lyon, 7:00am, beIN 2
  • SuperLiga: River vs Racing, 9:20am, beIN 1
  • WTA Doha: Day 1, 11:30pm, beIN 3

 

