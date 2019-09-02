Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues
- EFL League One - headlined by MK Dons v AFC Wimbledon
- WTA Tennis
- MLS
Monday 2 September
- LaLiga Valencia v Mallorca 1:00AM beIN 2
- Ligue 1 Strasbourg v Monaco 1:00AM beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga Eintracht v Dusseldorf 2:00AM beIN 3
- Serie A Lazio v Roma 2:00AM beIN 1
- Super Lig Genclerbirligi v Basaksehir 2:15AM beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga Atletico v Eibar 3:00AM beIN 2
- LaLiga Espanyol v Granada 3:00AM SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A Atalanta v Torino 4:45AM SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A Cagliari v Inter 4:45AM beIN 3
- Serie A Genoa v Fiorentina 4:45AM SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A Lecce v Verona 4:45AM SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A Sassuolo v Sampdoria 4:45AM SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A Udinese v Parma 4:45AM SPORTS CONNECT
- Super Lig Fenerbahce v Trabzonspor 4:45AM SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga Villarreal v Real Madrid 5:00AM beIN 1
- Ligue 1 Marseille v St Etienne 5:00AM beIN 2
- MLS Seattle v LA Galaxy 8:50AM beIN 1
- MLS LAFC v Minnesota 12:38PM beIN 1
Saturday 7 September
- Rugby Union: Test Rugby, Scotland v Georgia, 4.30am, beIN 2
- Rugby Union: Test Rugby, England v Italy, 4.45am, beIN 3
- EFL League 1: Round 7, Mk Dons v Wimblendon, 9pm, beIN 2
- Rugby Union: Test Rugby, Ireland v Wales, 11pm, beIN 3
Sunday 8 September
- EFL League 1: Round 7, Coventry v Blackpool, 12am, beIN 2
- MLS: Week 27, New York City v New England, 6.01am, beIN 2
- MLS: Week 27, Orlando v LAFC, 6.01am, 9.38am, beIN 2
- MLS: Week 27, Cincinnati v Toronto, 9.38am, beIN 2
- MLS: Week 27, Colorado v Seattle, 11.08am, beIN 3
- MLS: Week 27, Portland v Sporting Kansas, 12.38am, beIN 2
Monday 9 September
- WTA Tennis: Zhengzhou, Day 1, 1pm, beIN 3
Tuesday 10 September
- WTA Tennis: Zhengzhou, Day 2, 2pm, beIN 3
- WTA Tennis: Zhengzhou, Day 2, 9pm, beIN 3