The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with test rugby, as well as:

  • EFL League One - headlined by MK Dons v AFC Wimbledon
  • WTA Tennis
  • MLS

**All times listed in AEST

Monday 2 September

  • LaLiga Valencia v Mallorca 1:00AM beIN 2
  • Ligue 1 Strasbourg v Monaco 1:00AM beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga Eintracht v Dusseldorf 2:00AM beIN 3
  • Serie A Lazio v Roma 2:00AM beIN 1
  • Super Lig Genclerbirligi v Basaksehir 2:15AM beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga Atletico v Eibar 3:00AM beIN 2
  • LaLiga Espanyol v Granada 3:00AM SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A Atalanta v Torino 4:45AM SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A Cagliari v Inter 4:45AM beIN 3
  • Serie A Genoa v Fiorentina 4:45AM SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A Lecce v Verona 4:45AM SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A Sassuolo v Sampdoria 4:45AM SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A Udinese v Parma 4:45AM SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig Fenerbahce v Trabzonspor 4:45AM SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga Villarreal v Real Madrid 5:00AM beIN 1
  • Ligue 1 Marseille v St Etienne 5:00AM beIN 2
  • MLS Seattle v LA Galaxy 8:50AM beIN 1
  • MLS LAFC v Minnesota 12:38PM beIN 1

 

Saturday 7 September

  • Rugby Union: Test Rugby, Scotland v Georgia, 4.30am, beIN 2
  • Rugby Union: Test Rugby, England v Italy, 4.45am, beIN 3
  • EFL League 1: Round 7, Mk Dons v Wimblendon, 9pm, beIN 2
  • Rugby Union: Test Rugby, Ireland v Wales, 11pm, beIN 3

Sunday 8 September

  • EFL League 1: Round 7, Coventry v Blackpool, 12am, beIN 2
  • MLS: Week 27, New York City v New England, 6.01am, beIN 2
  • MLS: Week 27, Orlando v LAFC, 6.01am, 9.38am, beIN 2
  • MLS: Week 27, Cincinnati v Toronto, 9.38am, beIN 2
  • MLS: Week 27, Colorado v Seattle, 11.08am, beIN 3
  • MLS: Week 27, Portland v Sporting Kansas, 12.38am, beIN 2

Monday 9 September

  • WTA Tennis: Zhengzhou, Day 1, 1pm, beIN 3

Tuesday 10 September

  • WTA Tennis: Zhengzhou, Day 2, 2pm, beIN 3
  • WTA Tennis: Zhengzhou, Day 2, 9pm, beIN 3
