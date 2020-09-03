Ligue 1 is back!
TV Listings

Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

The Carabao Cup gets underway, plus watch MLS, WTA tennis and MORE LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week.

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

 

Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial

 

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with the return of the Carabao Cup as well as:

  • MLS
  • WTA tennis
  • Ferrari Challenge Europe

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here

**All times listed in AEST

 

Saturday 5 September

  • 8:55pm Carabao Cup, Derby v Barrow beIN 2
  • 11:10pm Carabao Cup, Walsall v Sheff Wed beIN 2
  • 9:15pm DTM Race, Assen Race 1 beIN 3

Sunday 6 September

  • 10:00am MLS, Houston v Sporting KC beIN 2
  • 10:20am MLS, Orlando v Atlanta beIN 1
  • 11:35am MLS, Vancouver v Toronto beIN 3
  • 12:35pm MLS, San Jose v Colorado
  • 8:55pm Carabao Cup, Brentford v Wycombe beIN 2
  • 9:15pm DTM Race, Assen Race 2 beIN 3 

Monday 7 September

  • 9:00am MLS, NY Red Bulls v Philadelphia beIN 1
  • 10:05am MLS, Minnesota v Real Salt Lake beIN 2
  • 10:20am MLS, Inter Miami v Nashville beIN 3
  • 12:05pm MLS, Seattle v Portland beIN 2
  • 12:35pm MLS, LA Galaxy v LAFC beIN 1

Thursday 10 September

  • 10:05am MLS, Minnesota v Dallas beIN 1
  • 11:05am MLS, Colorado v Houston beIN 2
  • 8:00pm WTA Istanbul, TBD beIN 3
  • 10:00pm WTA Istanbul, TBD beIN 3
News Football tv listings tennis 3 September 2020
Previous Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS
Read
Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS
Next

Latest Stories