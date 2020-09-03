Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

MLS

WTA tennis

Ferrari Challenge Europe

**All times listed in AEST

Saturday 5 September

8:55pm Carabao Cup, Derby v Barrow beIN 2

11:10pm Carabao Cup, Walsall v Sheff Wed beIN 2

9:15pm DTM Race, Assen Race 1 beIN 3

Sunday 6 September

10:00am MLS, Houston v Sporting KC beIN 2

10:20am MLS, Orlando v Atlanta beIN 1

11:35am MLS, Vancouver v Toronto beIN 3

12:35pm MLS, San Jose v Colorado

8:55pm Carabao Cup, Brentford v Wycombe beIN 2

9:15pm DTM Race, Assen Race 2 beIN 3

Monday 7 September

9:00am MLS, NY Red Bulls v Philadelphia beIN 1

10:05am MLS, Minnesota v Real Salt Lake beIN 2

10:20am MLS, Inter Miami v Nashville beIN 3

12:05pm MLS, Seattle v Portland beIN 2

12:35pm MLS, LA Galaxy v LAFC beIN 1

Thursday 10 September