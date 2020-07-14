EFL Championship
TV Listings

Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

The race for Premier League promotion is heating up, plus watch LaLiga, Serie A the Turkish Super Lig, and MORE LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week.

Getty Images

Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

 

Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT

 

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with Serie A, as well as:

  • LaLiga
  • MLS
  • Turkish Super Lig
  • EFL Championship 

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here

**All times listed in AEST

 

 

FRIDAY 10 July

  • EFL: Leeds vs Stoke, 1:55am beIN 2
  • Serie A: SPAL vs Udinese, 3:20am beIN 1
  • Serie A: Verona vs Inter, 5:40am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Athletic vs Sevilla, 5:55am beIN 3
  • MLS: Montreal vs New England, 10:05am beIN 1
  • MLS: Dallas vs Vancouver, 12:35pm beIN 1

 

SATURDAY 11 July

  • EFL: Huddersfield vs Luton, 2:55am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Sociedad vs Granda, 3:25am beIN 1
  • Super Lig: Fenerbahce vs Sivasspor, 3:55am beIN 3
  • EFL: Fulham vs Cardiff, 5:10am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Real Madrid vs Alaves, 5:55am beIN 1
  • EFL: Derby vs Brentford, 9:25am beIN 2

SUNDAY 12 July

  • LaLiga: Osasuna vs Celta, 12:55am beIN 3
  • Serie A: Lazio vs Sassuolo, 1:05am beIN 1
  • Serie A: Brescia vs Roma, 3:25am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Valladolid vs Barcelona, 3:25am beIN 1
  • Super Lig: Fenerbahce vs Sivasspor, 3:55am beIN 3
  • Serie A: Juventus vs Atlanta, 5:30am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Atletico vs Real Betis, 5:55am beIN 2
  • MLS: Atlanta vs NY Red Bulls, 10:05am beIN 1
  • MLS: Cincinnati vs Columbus, 12:35pm beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Espanyol vs Eibar, 9:55pm beIN 1
  • EFL: Stoke vs Birmingham, 10:25pm beIN 2

MONDAY 13 July 

  • LaLiga: Levante vs Athletic, 12:55am beIN 2
  • Serie A: Genoa vs SPAL, 1:05am beIN 1
  • Super Lig: Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray, 1:25am beIN 3
  • Serie A: Fiorentina vs Verona, 3:20am beIN 3
  • Serie A: Udinese vs Sampdoria, 3:25am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Leganes vs Valencia, 3:25am beIN 2
  • Serie A: Napoli vs Milan, 5:40am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Sevilla vs Mallorca, 5:55am beIN 2

 

TUESDAY 14 July

  • LaLiga: Villarreal vs Sociedad, 3:25am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Alaves vs Getafe, 3:25am beIN 3
  • EFL League 1: Oxford vs Wycombe, 4:25am beIN 2
  • Serie A: Inter vs Torino, 5:40am beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Granda vs Real Madrid, 5:55am beIN 1
  • MLS: LAFC vs Houston, 10:05am beIN 1
  • MLS: LA Galaxy vs Portland, 12:35pm beIN 1

WEDNESDAY 15 JULY 

  • EFL: West Brom v Fulham, 1.55am beIN 2
  • Serie A: Atlanta vs Brescia, 5:35am beIN 2
  • MLS: Orlando vs New York City, 12:35pm beIN 1

THURSDAY 16 JULY

  • EFL: Brentford v Preston, 1:55am beIN 2
  • Serie A: Milan vs Parma, 3:20am beIN 1
  • Serie A: Udinese vs Lazio, 5:40am beIN 2
  • Serie A: Sassuolo vs Juventus, 5:40am beIN 1
  • MLS: Vancouver vs San Jose, 12:35pm beIN 1
News Football laliga La Liga Serie A EFL Championship 14 July 2020
Previous Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS
Read
Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS
Next

Latest Stories