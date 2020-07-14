Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues
The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with Serie A, as well as:
- LaLiga
- MLS
- Turkish Super Lig
- EFL Championship
**All times listed in AEST
FRIDAY 10 July
- EFL: Leeds vs Stoke, 1:55am beIN 2
- Serie A: SPAL vs Udinese, 3:20am beIN 1
- Serie A: Verona vs Inter, 5:40am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Athletic vs Sevilla, 5:55am beIN 3
- MLS: Montreal vs New England, 10:05am beIN 1
- MLS: Dallas vs Vancouver, 12:35pm beIN 1
SATURDAY 11 July
- EFL: Huddersfield vs Luton, 2:55am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Sociedad vs Granda, 3:25am beIN 1
- Super Lig: Fenerbahce vs Sivasspor, 3:55am beIN 3
- EFL: Fulham vs Cardiff, 5:10am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Real Madrid vs Alaves, 5:55am beIN 1
- EFL: Derby vs Brentford, 9:25am beIN 2
SUNDAY 12 July
- LaLiga: Osasuna vs Celta, 12:55am beIN 3
- Serie A: Lazio vs Sassuolo, 1:05am beIN 1
- Serie A: Brescia vs Roma, 3:25am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Valladolid vs Barcelona, 3:25am beIN 1
- Super Lig: Fenerbahce vs Sivasspor, 3:55am beIN 3
- Serie A: Juventus vs Atlanta, 5:30am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Atletico vs Real Betis, 5:55am beIN 2
- MLS: Atlanta vs NY Red Bulls, 10:05am beIN 1
- MLS: Cincinnati vs Columbus, 12:35pm beIN 1
- LaLiga: Espanyol vs Eibar, 9:55pm beIN 1
- EFL: Stoke vs Birmingham, 10:25pm beIN 2
MONDAY 13 July
- LaLiga: Levante vs Athletic, 12:55am beIN 2
- Serie A: Genoa vs SPAL, 1:05am beIN 1
- Super Lig: Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray, 1:25am beIN 3
- Serie A: Fiorentina vs Verona, 3:20am beIN 3
- Serie A: Udinese vs Sampdoria, 3:25am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Leganes vs Valencia, 3:25am beIN 2
- Serie A: Napoli vs Milan, 5:40am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Sevilla vs Mallorca, 5:55am beIN 2
TUESDAY 14 July
- LaLiga: Villarreal vs Sociedad, 3:25am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Alaves vs Getafe, 3:25am beIN 3
- EFL League 1: Oxford vs Wycombe, 4:25am beIN 2
- Serie A: Inter vs Torino, 5:40am beIN 3
- LaLiga: Granda vs Real Madrid, 5:55am beIN 1
- MLS: LAFC vs Houston, 10:05am beIN 1
- MLS: LA Galaxy vs Portland, 12:35pm beIN 1
WEDNESDAY 15 JULY
- EFL: West Brom v Fulham, 1.55am beIN 2
- Serie A: Atlanta vs Brescia, 5:35am beIN 2
- MLS: Orlando vs New York City, 12:35pm beIN 1
THURSDAY 16 JULY
- EFL: Brentford v Preston, 1:55am beIN 2
- Serie A: Milan vs Parma, 3:20am beIN 1
- Serie A: Udinese vs Lazio, 5:40am beIN 2
- Serie A: Sassuolo vs Juventus, 5:40am beIN 1
- MLS: Vancouver vs San Jose, 12:35pm beIN 1