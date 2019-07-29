Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

MLS

Copa Sudamericana

Betfred Cup

**All times listed in NZST

Wednesday 31 JuLy

Copa Libertadores: Round of 16 2nd Leg, Cruzeiro v River, 10.15am, beIN 1

Copa Sudamericana: Round of 16 2nd Leg, Cristal v Zulia , 10.15am, beIN 2

Copa Libertadores: Round of 16 2nd Leg, Olimpia v LDU Quito, 12.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Copa Libertadores: Round of 16 2nd Leg, Palmeiras v Godoy, 12.30pm, beIN 1

Copa Sudamericana: Round of 16 2nd Leg, Fluminense v Penarol. 12.30pm, beIN 1

Thursday 1 August

Club Friendly, Angers v Arsenal, 5.30am, beIN 1

Copa Libertadores: Round of 16 2nd Leg, Internacional v Club Nacional, 10.15am, beIN 2

Copa Libertadores: Round of 16 2nd Leg, Cerro v San Lorenzo, 10.15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS All Star Game : MLS All Stars v Atletico, 12.08pm, beIN 1

Copa Libertadores: Round of 16 2nd Leg, Boca v Atletico PA, 12.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Copa Libertadores: Round of 16 2nd Leg, Flamengo v Emelec, 12.30pm, beIN 2

Copa Sudamericana: Round of 16 2nd Leg, Atletico MG v Botafogo, 12.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Copa Sudamericana: Round of 16 2nd Leg, Uni Catolica v Independiente, 12.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Friday 2 August

Copa Libertadores: Round of 16 2nd Leg, Libertad v Gremio, 12.30pm, beIN 1

Copa Sudamericana: Round of 16 2nd Leg, Wanderers v Corinthians, 12.30pm, beIN 2

Saturday 3 August

SPFL Championship: Round 1, Dunfermline v Dundee, 6.05am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

EFL Championship: Round 1, Luton v Middlesbrough, 6.45am, beIN 1

EFL League 2: Round 1, Salford v Stevenage, 11.30pm, beIN 1

Sunday 4 August

EFL Championship: Round 1, Barnsley v Fulham, 2am, beIN 1

EFL Championship : Round 1, Nottm Forest v West Brom, 4.30am, beIN 1

German Super Cup: Dortmund v Bayern, 6.30am, beIN 1

MLS: Atlanta v LA Galaxy, 9.05am, beIN 1

MLS: New England v LAFC, 11.38am, beIN 1

MLS: Houston v Chicago, 1.08pm, beIN 2

MLS: Colorado v Montreal, 1.08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: Real Salt Lake v New York City, 2.08pm, beIN 1

Monday 5 August

SPFL Premiership: Round 1, Kilmarnock v Rangers, 12.30am, beIN 1

EFL Championship : Round 1, Bristol City v Leeds, 3.30am, beIN 1

MLS: DC United v Philadelphia, 11.50am, beIN 1

Tuesday 6 August

EFL Championship : Round 1, Huddersfield v Derby 6.45am, beIN 1

