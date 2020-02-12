Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues
Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT
The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT:
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information.
**All times listed in NZDT
Wednesday 12 February
- Coupe de France: Quarter-Final, 6.30am, beIN 1
- SPFL: Hamilton v Aberdeen, 8.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL: Swansea v QPR, 8.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Coupe de France: Quarter-Final, 9am, beIN 1
- Copa Libertadores: 2nd Stage, 2nd Leg, Internacional v Universidad de Chile, 11.15am, beIN 1
- Copa Libertadores: 2nd Stage, 2nd Leg, Tachira v Medellin, 11.15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: 2nd stage, 2nd Leg, Tolima v Macara, 1.30pm, beIN 1
Thursday 13 February
- Coupe de France: Dijon v PSG, 6:30am, beIN 1
- SPFL Premiership: Kilmarnock v Rangers, 8:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL Championship: Millwall v Fulham, 8:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Coupe de France: Lyon v Marseille, 9:05am, beIN 1
- Copa Libertadores: Palestino v Largo, 11:15am, beIN 1
- Copa Libertadores: Porteno v Universitario, 11:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: Tucuman v The Strongest, 1:30pm, beIN 1
- Copa Libertadores: Corinthians v Guarani, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Friday 14 February
- Coupe de France, Epinal v St-Etienne, 9am beIN 1
- Copa Libertadores: Cristal v Barcelona SC, 1.30pm beIN 1
Saturday 15 February
- Super Lig: Basaksehir v Besiktas, 6am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- SPFL Championship: Alloa v Dundee United, 8am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Dortmund v Frankfurt, 8.30am beIN 1
- EFL Championship: Hull v Swansea, 8.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Monaco v Montpellier, 8.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Valencia v Atletico Madrid, 9am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Sunday 16 February
- LaLiga: Mallorca v Alaves, 1am beIN 1
- EFL Championship: West Brom v Nottingham Forest, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Leece v SPAL, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Leipzig v Bremen, 3.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Augsburg v Freiburg, 3.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Hoffenheim v Wolfsburg, 3.30m, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Paderborn v Hertha Berlin, 3.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Union Berlin v Leverkusen, 3.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL: Middlesbrough v Luton Town, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Barcelona v Getafe, 4am, beIN 1
- Ligue 1: Amiens v PSG, 5.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Turkish Super Lig: Ankaragucu v Fenerbahce, 6am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Bologna v Genoa, 6am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Dusseldorf v Monchengladbach, 6.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Villarreal v Levante, 6.30am, beIN 1
- Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Dijon, 8am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Atalanta v Roma, 8.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Granada v Valladolid, 9am, beIN 1
Monday 17 February
- LaLiga: Sevilla v Espanyol, 12am, beIN 1
- Serie A: Udinese v Verona, 12.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- SPFL: Aberdeen v Celtic, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Super Lig: Trabzonspor v Sivasspor, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Leganes v Betis, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Lyon v Strasbourg, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Sampdoria v Fiorentina, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Sassuolo v Parma, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Juventus v Brescia, 3am beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Cologne v Bayern, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Eibar v Sociedad, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Super Lig: Galatasaray v Malatyaspor, 5am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Reims, v Rennes, 5.05am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- SPFL Premiership: Kilmarnock v Hibernian, 5.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Mainz v Schalke, 6am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Cagliari v Napoli, 6am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Athletic Club v Osasuna, 6.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Lazio v Inter, 8.45am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Real Madrid v Celta Vigo, 9am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Lille v Marseille, 9am beIN 3 SPORTS CONNECT
Tuesday 18 February
- Serie A: Milan v Torino, 8.45am beIN 1