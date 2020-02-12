Six Nations
Wednesday 12 February

  • Coupe de France: Quarter-Final, 6.30am, beIN 1
  • SPFL: Hamilton v Aberdeen, 8.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL: Swansea v QPR, 8.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Coupe de France: Quarter-Final, 9am, beIN 1
  • Copa Libertadores: 2nd Stage, 2nd Leg, Internacional v Universidad de Chile, 11.15am, beIN 1
  • Copa Libertadores: 2nd Stage, 2nd Leg, Tachira v Medellin, 11.15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: 2nd stage, 2nd Leg, Tolima v Macara, 1.30pm, beIN 1

Thursday 13 February

  • Coupe de France: Dijon v PSG, 6:30am, beIN 1 
  • SPFL Premiership: Kilmarnock v Rangers, 8:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL Championship: Millwall v Fulham, 8:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
  • Coupe de France: Lyon v Marseille, 9:05am, beIN 1 
  • Copa Libertadores: Palestino v Largo, 11:15am, beIN 1 
  • Copa Libertadores: Porteno v Universitario, 11:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
  • Copa Libertadores: Tucuman v The Strongest, 1:30pm, beIN 1
  • Copa Libertadores: Corinthians v Guarani, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 

Friday 14 February

  • Coupe de France, Epinal v St-Etienne, 9am beIN 1 
  • Copa Libertadores: Cristal v Barcelona SC, 1.30pm beIN 1

Saturday 15 February

  • Super Lig: Basaksehir v Besiktas, 6am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • SPFL Championship: Alloa v Dundee United, 8am beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
  • Bundesliga: Dortmund v Frankfurt, 8.30am beIN 1 
  • EFL Championship: Hull v Swansea, 8.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Monaco v Montpellier, 8.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
  • LaLiga: Valencia v Atletico Madrid, 9am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Sunday 16 February

  • LaLiga: Mallorca v Alaves, 1am beIN 1
  • EFL Championship: West Brom v Nottingham Forest, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Leece v SPAL, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Leipzig v Bremen, 3.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Augsburg v Freiburg, 3.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Hoffenheim v Wolfsburg, 3.30m, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Paderborn v Hertha Berlin, 3.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Union Berlin v Leverkusen, 3.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL: Middlesbrough v Luton Town, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Barcelona v Getafe, 4am, beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: Amiens v PSG, 5.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Turkish Super Lig: Ankaragucu v Fenerbahce, 6am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Bologna v Genoa, 6am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Dusseldorf v Monchengladbach, 6.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Villarreal v Levante, 6.30am, beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Dijon, 8am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Atalanta v Roma, 8.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Granada v Valladolid, 9am, beIN 1

Monday 17 February

  • LaLiga: Sevilla v Espanyol, 12am, beIN 1
  • Serie A: Udinese v Verona, 12.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • SPFL: Aberdeen v Celtic, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Trabzonspor v Sivasspor, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
  • LaLiga: Leganes v Betis, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT  
  • Ligue 1: Lyon v Strasbourg, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Sampdoria v Fiorentina, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Sassuolo v Parma, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Juventus v Brescia, 3am beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Cologne v Bayern, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Eibar v Sociedad, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Galatasaray v Malatyaspor, 5am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Reims, v Rennes, 5.05am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • SPFL Premiership: Kilmarnock v Hibernian, 5.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Mainz v Schalke, 6am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Cagliari v Napoli, 6am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Athletic Club v Osasuna, 6.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Lazio v Inter, 8.45am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Real Madrid v Celta Vigo, 9am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Lille v Marseille, 9am beIN 3 SPORTS CONNECT

Tuesday 18 February

  • Serie A: Milan v Torino, 8.45am beIN 1
