Tuesday 3 December

  • Super Lig: Besiktas v Kayserispor, 4am, beIN 1
  • EFL: Preston v WBA, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
  • Serie A: Cagliari v Sampdoria, 6.45am, beIN 1

Wednesday 4 December

  • Ligue 1: Angers v Marseille, 5am, beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Nimes, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
  • Ligue 1: Lyon v Lille, 7.05am, beIN 1

Thursday 5 December

  • Ligue 1: S Etienne v Nice, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
  • Ligue 1: Toulouse v Monaco, 5am, beIN 1
  • SPFL: Aberdeen v Rangers, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
  • Ligue 1: PSG v Nantes, 7.05am, beIN 1

 

Saturday 7 December

  • Super Lig: Fenerbahce v Glenclerbirligi, 4.30am, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Frankfurt v Hertha, 6.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL: Milwall v Nottingham Forest, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
  • Ligue 1: Nimes v Lyon, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Inter v Roma, 6.45am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Villarreal v Atletico, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
  • LaLiga: Real Madrid v Espanyol, 11pm, beIN 1
  • EFL: Huddersfield v Leeds, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 

Sunday 8 december

  • Serie A: Atalanta v Verona, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Dortmund v Dusseldorf, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Leipzig v Hoffenheim, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Monchengladbach v Bayern, 1.30am, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Freiburg v Wolfsburg, 1.30am, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Augsburg v Mainz, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL: Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
  • LaLiga: Granada v Alaves, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
  • Ligue 1: Monaco v Amiens, 6am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Lazio v Juventus, 6.45am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Barcelona v Mallorca, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
  • LaLiga: Eibar v Getafe, 10pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
  • Serie A: Lecce v Genoa, 10.30pm, beIN 1
  • EFL: West Bromwich v Swansea, 11pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 

Monday 9 december

  • LaLiga: Betis v Athletic, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Antalyaspor v Trabzonspor, 12.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Reims v St Etienne, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Sassuolo v Cagliari, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Spal v Brescia, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Torino v Fiorentina, 1am, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: FC Union v Cologne, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Betfred Cup: Final, Rangers v Celtic, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
  • LaLiga: Valladolid v Real Sociedad, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
  • Super Lig; Kasimpasa v Besiktas, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Nantes v Dijon, 3.05am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Bremen v Paderborn, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
  • Serie A: Sampdoria v Parma, 4am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Leganes v Celta, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
  • Serie A: Bologna v Milan, 6.45am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Osasuna v Sevilla, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
  • Ligue 1: Marseille v Bordeaux, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 

Wednesday 11 december

  • EFL: Preston v Fulham, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
