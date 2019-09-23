Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with LaLiga, as well as:

Carabao Cup

MLS

Ligue 1

Serie A

EFL Championship

Bundesliga

MLS

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information.

**All times listed in NZST

Monday 23 September

LaLiga: Valencia v Leganes, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

SPFL: Hibernian v Hearts, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Angers v St Etienne, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Super Lig: Malatyaspor v Galatasaray, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Frankfurt v Dortmund, 4am, beIN 1

Serie A: Atlanta v Fiorentina, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Athletic v Alaves, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Lazio v Parma, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Sevilla v Real Madrid, 7am, beIN 1

Ligue 1: Lyon v PSG, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: NY Red Bulls v Philadelphia, 10.08am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: DC United v Seattle KC, 12.08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tuesday 24 September

Super Lig A: Besiktas v Basaksehir, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Super Lig A: Sivasspor v Trabzonspor, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg v Hoddenheim, 6.30am, beIN 1

Wednesday 25 September

LaLiga: Valladolid v Granada, 5am, beIN 1

Ligue 1: Dijon v Marseille, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Verona v Udinese, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Betis v Levante, 6am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Carabao Cup: Round 3, Portsmouth v Southampton, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Carabao Cup: Round 3, Preston v Manchester City, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Carabao Cup: Round 3, Arsenal v Nottingham Forest, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Carabao Cup: Round 3, Colchester v Tottenham, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Monaco v Nice, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Barcelona v Villarreal, 7am, beIN 1

Serie A: Brescia v Juventus, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Thursday 26 September

Ligue 1: Nantes v Rennes, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Leganes v Athletic, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Mallorca v Atletico, 5am, beIN 1

Ligue 1: Brest v Lyon, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Lille v Strasbourg, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Roma v Atalanta, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Valencia v Getafe, 6am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Betfred Cup: Quarter-Final, Livingston v Rangers, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Carabao Cup: Round 3, Mk Dons v Liverpool, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Carabao Cup: Round 3, Chelsea v Gimsby, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Carabao Cup: Round 3, Manchester United v Rochdale, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Real Madrid v Osasuna, 7am, beIN 1

Ligue 1: PSG v Reims, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Fiorentina v Sampdoria, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Genoa v Bologna, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Inter v Lazio, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Parma v Sassuolo, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Napoli v Cagliari, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: SPAL v Lecce, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: NY City v Atalanta, 11.08am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Copa Sudamericana: Semi-Final 2nd Leg, Del Valle v Corinthians, 10.30am, beIN 1

MLS: Real Salt Lake v LA Galaxy, 1.38pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: Portland v New England, 2.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: San Jose v Philadelphia, 3.08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Friday 27 September

LaLiga: Eibar v Sevilla, 5am, beIN 1

LaLiga: Celta v Espanyol, 6am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UEFA Women’s Champions League: Round of 32, Braga v PSG, 6.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Torino v Milan, 7am, beIN 1

LaLiga: Real Sociedad v Alaves, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Copa Sudamericana: Semi-Final 2nd Leg, Atletico MG v Colon,12.30pm, beIN 1

Copa Sudamericana: Semi-Final 2nd Leg, Atletico MG v Colon,12.30pm, beIN 1

Saturday 28 September

Super Lig: Basaksehir v Rizespor, 5.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

SPFL: Queen of the South v Dundee, 6.05am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Union v Frankfurt, 6.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

EFL: Stoke v Nottingham Forest, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Villarreal v Betis, 7am, beIN 1

LaLiga: Athletic v Valencia, 11pm, beIN 1

SPFL: Hibernian v Celtic, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Lyon v Nantes, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

EFL: QPR v West Brom, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Sunday 29 September

Serie A: Juventus v SPAL, 1am, beIN 1

Bundesliga: Paderborn v Bayern, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Leipzig v Schalke, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim v Monchengladbach, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Mainz v Wolfsburg, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Augsburg v Leverkusen, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

EFL: Blackburn v Luton, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Getafe v Barcelona, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Bordeaux v PSG, 3.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Sampdoria v Inter, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Dortmund v Bremen, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Granada v Leganes, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Super Lig: Galatasaray v Fenerbahce, 5am, beIN 1

Ligue 1: Nice v Lille, 6am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Sassuolo v Atalanta, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Atletico v Real Madrid, 7am, beIN 1

LaLiga: Espanyol v Valladolid, 10pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Napoli v Brescia, 10.30pm, beIN 1

Monday 30 September

LaLiga: Eibar v Celta, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

EFL: Barnsley v Brentford, 12.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga 1: Strasbourg v Montpellier, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Lazio v Genoa, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Lecce v Roma, 1am, beIN 1

Serie A: Udinese v Bologna, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Dusseldorf v Freiburg, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Super Lig: Ankaraguru v Genclerbirligi, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Alaves v Mallorca, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Cologne v Hertha, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Cagliari v Verona, 4am, beIN 1

Super Lig: Trabzonspor v Besiktas, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Levante v Osasuna, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Milan v Fiorentina, 6.45am, beIN 1

LaLiga: Sevilla v Real Sociedad, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Marseille v Rennes, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: NY Red Bulls v DC United, 9.25am, beIN 1

MLS: Minnesota v LAFC, 11.38am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: Colorado v Dallas, 11.38am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: LA Galaxy v Vancouver, 12.38pm, beIN 1

MLS: San Jose v Seattle, 12.38pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tuesday 1 October

Serie A: Parma v Torino, 6.45am, beIN 1

Wednesday 2 October