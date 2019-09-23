LaLiga
Watch the Premier League's big guns in the Carabao Cup, plus Serie A, LaLiga, the Bundesliga and MORE LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week.

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with LaLiga, as well as:

  • Carabao Cup
  • MLS
  • Ligue 1
  • Serie A
  • EFL Championship
  • Bundesliga
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information.

**All times listed in NZST

Monday 23 September

  • LaLiga: Valencia v Leganes, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • SPFL: Hibernian v Hearts, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Angers v St Etienne, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Malatyaspor v Galatasaray, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Frankfurt v Dortmund, 4am, beIN 1
  • Serie A: Atlanta v Fiorentina, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Athletic v Alaves, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Lazio v Parma, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Sevilla v Real Madrid, 7am, beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: Lyon v PSG, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: NY Red Bulls v Philadelphia, 10.08am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: DC United v Seattle KC, 12.08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tuesday 24 September

  • Super Lig A: Besiktas v Basaksehir, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig A: Sivasspor v Trabzonspor, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Wolfsburg v Hoddenheim, 6.30am, beIN 1

Wednesday 25 September

  • LaLiga: Valladolid v Granada, 5am, beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: Dijon v Marseille, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Verona v Udinese, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Betis v Levante, 6am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Carabao Cup: Round 3, Portsmouth v Southampton, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Carabao Cup: Round 3, Preston v Manchester City, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Carabao Cup: Round 3, Arsenal v Nottingham Forest, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Carabao Cup: Round 3, Colchester v Tottenham, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Monaco v Nice, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Barcelona v Villarreal, 7am, beIN 1
  • Serie A: Brescia v Juventus, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Thursday 26 September

  • Ligue 1: Nantes v Rennes, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Leganes v Athletic, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Mallorca v Atletico, 5am, beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: Brest v Lyon, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Lille v Strasbourg, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Roma v Atalanta, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Valencia v Getafe, 6am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Betfred Cup: Quarter-Final, Livingston v Rangers, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Carabao Cup: Round 3, Mk Dons v Liverpool, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Carabao Cup: Round 3, Chelsea v Gimsby, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Carabao Cup: Round 3, Manchester United v Rochdale, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Real Madrid v Osasuna, 7am, beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: PSG v Reims, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Fiorentina v Sampdoria, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Genoa v Bologna, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Inter v Lazio, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Parma v Sassuolo, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Napoli v Cagliari, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: SPAL v Lecce, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: NY City v Atalanta, 11.08am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Sudamericana: Semi-Final 2nd Leg, Del Valle v Corinthians, 10.30am, beIN 1
  • MLS: Real Salt Lake v LA Galaxy, 1.38pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Portland v New England, 2.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: San Jose v Philadelphia, 3.08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Friday 27 September

  • LaLiga: Eibar v Sevilla, 5am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Celta v Espanyol, 6am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • UEFA Women’s Champions League: Round of 32, Braga v PSG, 6.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Torino v Milan, 7am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Real Sociedad v Alaves, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Sudamericana: Semi-Final 2nd Leg, Atletico MG v Colon,12.30pm, beIN 1
Saturday 28 September

  • Super Lig: Basaksehir v Rizespor, 5.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • SPFL: Queen of the South v Dundee, 6.05am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Union v Frankfurt, 6.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL: Stoke v Nottingham Forest, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Villarreal v Betis, 7am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Athletic v Valencia, 11pm, beIN 1
  • SPFL: Hibernian v Celtic, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Lyon v Nantes, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL: QPR v West Brom, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Sunday 29 September

  • Serie A: Juventus v SPAL, 1am, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Paderborn v Bayern, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Leipzig v Schalke, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Hoffenheim v Monchengladbach, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Mainz v Wolfsburg, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Augsburg v Leverkusen, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL: Blackburn v Luton, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Getafe v Barcelona, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Bordeaux v PSG, 3.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Sampdoria v Inter, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Dortmund v Bremen, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Granada v Leganes, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Galatasaray v Fenerbahce, 5am, beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: Nice v Lille, 6am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Sassuolo v Atalanta, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Atletico v Real Madrid, 7am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Espanyol v Valladolid, 10pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Napoli v Brescia, 10.30pm, beIN 1

Monday 30 September

  • LaLiga: Eibar v Celta, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL: Barnsley v Brentford, 12.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga 1: Strasbourg v Montpellier, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Lazio v Genoa, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Lecce v Roma, 1am, beIN 1
  • Serie A: Udinese v Bologna, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Dusseldorf v Freiburg, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Ankaraguru v Genclerbirligi, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Alaves v Mallorca, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Cologne v Hertha, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Cagliari v Verona, 4am, beIN 1
  • Super Lig: Trabzonspor v Besiktas, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Levante v Osasuna, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Milan v Fiorentina, 6.45am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Sevilla v Real Sociedad, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Marseille v Rennes, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: NY Red Bulls v DC United, 9.25am, beIN 1
  • MLS: Minnesota v LAFC, 11.38am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Colorado v Dallas, 11.38am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: LA Galaxy v Vancouver, 12.38pm, beIN 1
  • MLS: San Jose v Seattle, 12.38pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tuesday 1 October

  • Serie A: Parma v Torino, 6.45am, beIN 1

Wednesday 2 October

  • EFL: Leeds v West Brom, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Semi-Final 1st Leg, River v Boca, 12.30pm, beIN 1

 

