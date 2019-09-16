Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues
- MLS
- Ligue 1
- Serie A
- EFL Championship
- Bundesliga
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information.
**All times listed in NZST
Monday 16 September
- LaLiga: Celta v Granada, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: St Etienne v Toulouse, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Paderborn v Schalke, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Roma v Sassuolo, 4am, beIN 1
- LaLiga: Valladolid v Osasuna, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Verona v Milan, 6.45am, beIN 1
- LaLiga: Betis v Getafe, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Monaco v Marseille, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Seattle v NY Red Bulls, 10.08am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: LA Galaxy v Sporting KC, 2.20pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Tuesday 17 September
- Turkish Super Lig: Alanyaspor v Fenerbahce, 5am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Torino v Lecce, 6.45am, beIN 1
Thursday 19 September
- MLS: Week 28, Cincinnati v Atlanta, 11.38am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Sudamericana: Semifinal 1st Leg, Corinthians v Del Valle, 12.30pm, beIN 1
- MLS: Week 28, Portland v NY Red Bulls, 11.38am, beIN 1
Friday 20 September
- Copa Sudamericana: Semifinal 1st Leg, Colon v Atletico MG, 12.30pm, beIN 1
Saturday 21 September
- Bundesliga: Schalke v Mainz, 6.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Strasbourg v Nantes, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Cagliari v Genoa, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Osasuna v Betis, 7am, beIN 1
- MLS: Week 29, Sporting KC v Colorado, 12.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Villarreal v Valladolid, 11pm, beIN 1
- EFL: Leeds v Derby, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Sunday 22 September
- Serie A: Udinese v Brescia, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Bayern v Cologne, 1.30am, beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Leverkusen v Union, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Hertha v Paderborn, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Freiburg v Augsburg, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL: Cardiff v Middlesbrough, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Levante v Eibar, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Marseille v Montpellier, 3.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Juventus v Verona, 4am, beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Bremen v Leipzig, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Atletico v Celta, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Super Lig: Fenerbahce v Ankaraguru, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Reims v Monaco, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Milan v Inter, 6.45am, beIN 1
- LaLiga: Granada v Barcelona, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Atlanta v San Jose, 7.55am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: LA Galaxy v Montreal, 2.38pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: LAFC v Toronto, 2.38pm, beIN 1
- LaLiga: Getafe v Mallorca, 10pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Sassuolo v SPAL, 10.30pm, beIN 1
- EFL: WBA v Huddersfield, 11pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- SPFL: St Johnstone v Rangers, 11.15pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Monday 23 September
- LaLiga: Espanyol v Real Sociedad, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Lecce v Napoli, 1am, beIN 1
- Serie A: Bologna v Roma, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Sampdoria v Torino, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Monchengladbach v Dusseldorf, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Valencia v Leganes, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- SPFL: Hibernian v Hearts, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Angers v St Etienne, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Super Lig: Malatyaspor v Galatasaray, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Frankfurt v Dortmund, 4am, beIN 1
- Serie A: Atlanta v Fiorentina, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Athletic v Alaves, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Lazio v Parma, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Sevilla v Real Madrid, 7am, beIN 1
- Ligue 1: Lyon v PSG, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: NY Red Bulls v Philladelphia, 10.08am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: DC United v Seattle KC, 1.08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Tuesday 24 September
- Super Lig A: Besiktas v Basaksehir, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Super Lig A: Sivasspor v Trabzonspor, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Wolfsburg v Hoddenheim, 6.30am, beIN 1