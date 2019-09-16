Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with LaLiga, as well as:

MLS

Ligue 1

Serie A

EFL Championship

Bundesliga

MLS

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information.

**All times listed in NZST

Monday 16 September

LaLiga: Celta v Granada, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: St Etienne v Toulouse, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Paderborn v Schalke, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Roma v Sassuolo, 4am, beIN 1

LaLiga: Valladolid v Osasuna, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Verona v Milan, 6.45am, beIN 1

LaLiga: Betis v Getafe, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Monaco v Marseille, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: Seattle v NY Red Bulls, 10.08am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: LA Galaxy v Sporting KC, 2.20pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tuesday 17 September

Turkish Super Lig: Alanyaspor v Fenerbahce, 5am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Torino v Lecce, 6.45am, beIN 1

Thursday 19 September

MLS: Week 28, Cincinnati v Atlanta, 11.38am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Copa Sudamericana: Semifinal 1st Leg, Corinthians v Del Valle, 12.30pm, beIN 1

MLS: Week 28, Portland v NY Red Bulls, 11.38am, beIN 1

Friday 20 September

Copa Sudamericana: Semifinal 1st Leg, Colon v Atletico MG, 12.30pm, beIN 1

Saturday 21 September

Bundesliga: Schalke v Mainz, 6.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Strasbourg v Nantes, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Cagliari v Genoa, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Osasuna v Betis, 7am, beIN 1

MLS: Week 29, Sporting KC v Colorado, 12.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Villarreal v Valladolid, 11pm, beIN 1

EFL: Leeds v Derby, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Sunday 22 September

Serie A: Udinese v Brescia, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Bayern v Cologne, 1.30am, beIN 1

Bundesliga: Leverkusen v Union, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Hertha v Paderborn, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Freiburg v Augsburg, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

EFL: Cardiff v Middlesbrough, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Levante v Eibar, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Marseille v Montpellier, 3.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Juventus v Verona, 4am, beIN 1

Bundesliga: Bremen v Leipzig, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Atletico v Celta, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Super Lig: Fenerbahce v Ankaraguru, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Reims v Monaco, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Milan v Inter, 6.45am, beIN 1

LaLiga: Granada v Barcelona, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: Atlanta v San Jose, 7.55am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: LA Galaxy v Montreal, 2.38pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: LAFC v Toronto, 2.38pm, beIN 1

LaLiga: Getafe v Mallorca, 10pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Sassuolo v SPAL, 10.30pm, beIN 1

EFL: WBA v Huddersfield, 11pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

SPFL: St Johnstone v Rangers, 11.15pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Monday 23 September

LaLiga: Espanyol v Real Sociedad, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Lecce v Napoli, 1am, beIN 1

Serie A: Bologna v Roma, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Sampdoria v Torino, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Monchengladbach v Dusseldorf, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Valencia v Leganes, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

SPFL: Hibernian v Hearts, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Angers v St Etienne, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Super Lig: Malatyaspor v Galatasaray, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Frankfurt v Dortmund, 4am, beIN 1

Serie A: Atlanta v Fiorentina, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Athletic v Alaves, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Lazio v Parma, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Sevilla v Real Madrid, 7am, beIN 1

Ligue 1: Lyon v PSG, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: NY Red Bulls v Philladelphia, 10.08am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: DC United v Seattle KC, 1.08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tuesday 24 September