The Milan derby headlines another big week of Serie A, plus watch LaLiga, Bundesliga and MORE LIVE sport on beIN this week.

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with LaLiga, as well as:

  • MLS
  • Ligue 1
  • Serie A
  • EFL Championship
  • Bundesliga
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information.

**All times listed in NZST

Monday 16 September

  • LaLiga: Celta v Granada, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: St Etienne v Toulouse, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Paderborn v Schalke, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Roma v Sassuolo, 4am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Valladolid v Osasuna, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Verona v Milan, 6.45am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Betis v Getafe, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Monaco v Marseille, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Seattle v NY Red Bulls, 10.08am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: LA Galaxy v Sporting KC, 2.20pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tuesday 17 September

  • Turkish Super Lig: Alanyaspor v Fenerbahce, 5am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Torino v Lecce, 6.45am, beIN 1

Thursday 19 September

  • MLS: Week 28, Cincinnati v Atlanta, 11.38am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Sudamericana: Semifinal 1st Leg, Corinthians v Del Valle, 12.30pm, beIN 1
  • MLS: Week 28, Portland v NY Red Bulls, 11.38am, beIN 1

Friday 20 September

  • Copa Sudamericana: Semifinal 1st Leg, Colon v Atletico MG, 12.30pm, beIN 1

Saturday 21 September

  • Bundesliga: Schalke v Mainz, 6.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Strasbourg v Nantes, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Cagliari v Genoa, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Osasuna v Betis, 7am, beIN 1
  • MLS: Week 29, Sporting KC v Colorado, 12.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Villarreal v Valladolid, 11pm, beIN 1
  • EFL: Leeds v Derby, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Sunday 22 September

  • Serie A: Udinese v Brescia, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Bayern v Cologne, 1.30am, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Leverkusen v Union, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Hertha v Paderborn, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Freiburg v Augsburg, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL: Cardiff v Middlesbrough, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Levante v Eibar, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Marseille v Montpellier, 3.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Juventus v Verona, 4am, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Bremen v Leipzig, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Atletico v Celta, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Fenerbahce v Ankaraguru, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Reims v Monaco, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Milan v Inter, 6.45am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Granada v Barcelona, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Atlanta v San Jose, 7.55am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: LA Galaxy v Montreal, 2.38pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: LAFC v Toronto, 2.38pm, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Getafe v Mallorca, 10pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Sassuolo v SPAL, 10.30pm, beIN 1
  • EFL: WBA v Huddersfield, 11pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • SPFL: St Johnstone v Rangers, 11.15pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Monday 23 September

  • LaLiga: Espanyol v Real Sociedad, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Lecce v Napoli, 1am, beIN 1
  • Serie A: Bologna v Roma, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Sampdoria v Torino, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Monchengladbach v Dusseldorf, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Valencia v Leganes, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • SPFL: Hibernian v Hearts, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Angers v St Etienne, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Malatyaspor v Galatasaray, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Frankfurt v Dortmund, 4am, beIN 1
  • Serie A: Atlanta v Fiorentina, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Athletic v Alaves, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Lazio v Parma, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Sevilla v Real Madrid, 7am, beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: Lyon v PSG, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: NY Red Bulls v Philladelphia, 10.08am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: DC United v Seattle KC, 1.08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tuesday 24 September

  • Super Lig A: Besiktas v Basaksehir, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig A: Sivasspor v Trabzonspor, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Wolfsburg v Hoddenheim, 6.30am, beIN 1
