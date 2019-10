The Turkish Super Lig is one of Europe's most evenly-contested, with just four points separating first place and tenth-place.

In Matchday 7, wins for second-placed Sivasspor, third-placed Trabzonspor and fourth-placed Konyaspor - all level on 12 points - kept up the pressure on league-leading Alanyaspor, which failed to register a victory for the third week in a row.