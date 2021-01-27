Midfielder Ozil joined the Istanbul giant last Sunday after seven-and-a-half years with Arsenal.

The 32-year-old playmaker fell out of favour at the London club and reached an agreement for an early termination of his contract, which was due to expire at the end of this season.

Ozil is relishing the opportunity to reignite his career in the Super Lig, but has no interest in making a Germany comeback after calling time on playing for his country in 2018.

He said during a press conference on Thursday (AEDT): "If I go on a road, I will never come back. So I will not play in the German national team anymore. I wish them success."

The former Real Madrid man also said a Bundesliga return is not on his agenda before he calls time on his career, frankly stating: "No, I haven't" when asked if he had thought about playing in the German top flight again.

Ozil joins a second-placed Fenerbahce side who are two points behind leaders Besiktas and the 2014 World Cup winner is determined to play a big part in helping his boyhood club qualify for the Champions League.

He said: "It was a dream for Fenerbahce and it was a dream for me. For both parties, it will be a wonderful connection. I will contribute to the team on the field with my talents and I hope we have a successful season.

"When I was a child, I remember being with someone who was supporting Besiktas and I was supporting Fenerbahce. I remember this and it will stay the same forever.

"I believe Fenerbahce are contenders to be champions every season and hopefully we'll do it as soon as possible. The dream is to play in the Champions League. I've been used to playing under pressure, and I know there will be pressure here too.

"The objective of all players is to represent your team not only in the national league but also in Europe. Hopefully, we will get to the Champions League and there's a lot of Turkish players that have been raised within the German infrastructure so hopefully this will help.

"I've played with big clubs but Fenerbahce is something else for me. I appreciate the club so much and hopefully everything will be beautiful."