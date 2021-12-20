Honours even in frenetic Istanbul derby December 20, 2021 04:07 3:41 min Fierce Turkish rivals Fenerbahce and Besiktas played out a 2-2 draw in another high-intensity instalment of the Istanbul derby. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights News Fenerbahce Besiktas Turkish Superlig Mesut Ozil -Latest Videos 3:41 min Honours even in frenetic Istanbul derby 4:44 min Williams scores stunner as Athletic wins thriller 4:43 min Ramos' substitution planned, PSG boss Poch says 4:43 min Mbappe stars as PSG cruises past Cup minnow 3:06 min Real Madrid frustrated by stubborn Cadiz 4:51 min Napoli leapfrogs Milan into second with upset win 0:47 min Postecoglou revels in first Celtic silverware 1:10 min Klopp takes swipe at ref Tierney 1:31 min Alisson blunder-land as Spurs steal a draw 5:06 min 2. Bundesliga: Karlsruher SC v Hansa Rostock