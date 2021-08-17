Aussies Abroad
Galatasaray's Marcao headbutts his own team-mate

Galatasaray defender Marcao is facing a lengthy ban for headbutting and punching team-mate Kerem Akturkoglu during a Super Lig victory at Giresunspor on Tuesday (AEST).

Brazilian centre-back Marcao confronted winger Akturkoglu during the second half of the game when his side was leading 2-0.

An enraged Marcao headbutted Akturkoglu before swinging for the 22-year-old Turkey international twice.

Marcao was given his marching orders following a VAR )video assistant referee) review and could face a 10-match ban.

Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim said after his side saw out a 2-0 win: "The club will do what is necessary in its own way.

"Marcao will apologise to Kerem and the rest of the team for his behaviour."

