The 23-year-old centre-back has struggled to establish himself at the Santiago Bernabeu, making just 12 appearances in LaLiga for Madrid since signing from Real Zaragoza in July 2015.

Loans to Zaragoza, Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolves and, since January, Granada have given the former Spain Under-21 defender additional first-team opportunities.

He made 11 appearances in the Spanish top flight for Granada after agreeing to a short-term stay in January, and now a full season awaits him with Diego Martinez's team.

Granada finished an impressive seventh in 2019-2020 following promotion from the Segunda Division in 2018-2019.

Zidane has ample options in defence, with Vallejo not in his immediate considerations.

A short statement from Madrid confirmed the loan move, with Vallejo saying on Twitter he was "very happy" to return to Granada.

Madrid's statement read: "Real Madrid CF and Granada CF have agreed to loan the player Jesus Vallejo for next season, until June 30, 2021."