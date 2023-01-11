Kane, 29, is a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, and is showing no signs of slowing down, with his 15 goals in 18 league games this season trailing only Manchester City's Haaland (21 in 16 appearances).

He is only 10 league goals away from tying Wayne Rooney for the second-most in Premier League history, while he is also tied with Rooney for England's all-time record and is one goal away from tying Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham's all-time leader.

With his individual legacy in England already secured, Kane is said to be ready to take the next step in his career and join a team capable of competing consistently for trophies.

According to Todofichajes, Kane is now Madrid's favourite option for a new marquee striker, and the belief is that he does not plan on extending his contract with Tottenham beyond 2024.

With 18 months remaining on his contract and still yet to turn 30, Kane's transfer value will likely never be higher than it is right now, but a mid-season sale while also trying to convince Antonio Conte to remain long-term appears out of the question.

If Kane does not indicate that he will sign a new deal, Tottenham will be forced to sell him at the end of the season, or risk forgoing a transfer fee in the range of €100million and letting him walk for free.

ROUND-UP

– Mediafoot is reporting Arsenal is contemplating a move for out-of-favour 32-year-old Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard.

– According to 90min, Chelsea has joined Tottenham in the hunt for 23-year-old Sporting right-back Pedro Porro, but also have reservations about meeting his €45m release clause.

– Real Madrid has identified 22-year-old Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich and Benfica 27-year-old Alejandro Grimaldo as their top options to replace left-back Ferland Mendy, per Fichajes.

– SportItalia is reporting Atletico Madrid view 28-year-old Barcelona winger Memphis Depay as a potential replacement for Joao Felix, who will spend the rest of the season on loan at Chelsea.

– Everton and Nottingham Forest are both interested in a loan deal for 25-year-old Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma, per Sky Sports.