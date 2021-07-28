Manchester City is set to officially commence its move for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish with a £75m bid, according to reports in the UK.

Villa is reportedly holding out for £100m for its star England international.

Villa has no desire to sell Grealish for anything less and will know Guardiola is keen to secure his services.

ROUND-UP

- Chelsea has opened talks with Sevilla about potentially signing French centre-back Jules Kounde, according to The Guardian. The 22-year-old has a release clause worth €80m (£68.4m).

- Arsenal has enquired with Inter about star forward Lautaro Martinez, reports the Telegraph. It is believed Inter may be willing to sell the Argentina striker for €90m (£77m).

- Eurosport reports that West Ham is interested in a move for Manchester United defender Phil Jones who has struggled with injury in recent times.

- Newcastle is closing in on a deal for Arsenal's Joe Willock, and it could be finalised within the next 48 hours after his loan stint last season, claims Mail Online.

- Liverpool may sign Wolves' Spanish winger Adama Traore in a cut-price £30m deal, according to the Star.