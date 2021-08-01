Manchester City is reportedly set to complete a £100million move for Jack Grealish in the next few days.

The Mail says the 25-year-old England international will earn more than £200,000 a week upon joining Pep Guardiola's side.

Though City is expected to cut ties with some veteran players, adding Grealish will have no impact on its longstanding pursuit of Harry Kane, the Sun reports.

Manchester City still hopes to sign Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane in the coming days.

The Premier League champion appear likely to add his international team-mate first, with Jack Grealish reportedly close to a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Aston Villa has tabled a contract to keep its star man, but City is prepared to spend big to win his signature.

ROUND-UP

- Saul Niguez is weighing up a move to the Premier League, with the Mirror reporting Manchester United and Liverpool are possibilities for the Atletico Madrid midfielder in a £35-£40m deal.

- Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are possibilities for Bernardo Silva if he leaves City in the coming weeks, reports the Mail.

- Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero wants to join Tottenham but the clubs are having difficulty reaching an agreement, reports Fabrizio Romano.

- Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge is set for a €3m (£2.5m) permanent move to Juventus from Santos and is expected to sign through to 2026, reports Romano.

- Arsenal and Everton have shown interest in Schalke's Matthew Hoppe after the USA international's strong Gold Cup performance, reports US journalist Grant Wahl.

- Talks between Wolves and Adama Traore have broken down and Leeds could swoop for the winger, reports Goal.

- Brighton is interested in Benfica striker and Urugay international Darwin Nunez, reports the Mail.