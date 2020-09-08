Ronald Koeman is preparing a rebuild at Camp Nou after a tumultuous 2019-2020 season in which Barca finished trophy-less.

The former Netherlands coach wants Depay, while an ex-Barcelona midfielder may also make a return.

LYON WANTS BARCA TO PAY €30M FOR DEPAY

Lyon wants €30million from Barcelona for Depay, according to Mundo Deportivo.

After the Netherlands' Nations League loss to Italy, Depay said he was aware of interest in him, but remained unsure about his future.

Meanwhile, the cover of Mundo Deportivo also says Barcelona wants to negotiate with Manchester City for defender Eric Garcia.

ROUND-UP

- Widely expected to leave Bayern Munich, Thiago has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. However, Sport Bild reports Barca is interested in bringing the midfielder back to Camp Nou, seven years after he left for Bayern.

- Chelsea's spending spree seems set to continue. Goal and The Athletic report the Premier League club is pushing to seal a deal for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Chelsea has been linked with numerous goalkeepers amid pressure on Kepa Arrizabalaga.

- Manchester United's interest in Alex Telles has reportedly intensified. A Bola says the Porto left-back's representatives are in Manchester for talks over a possible €30m (£26.9m) move, while Sevilla is also reportedly interested.

- Aleksandar Kolarov is seemingly close to an Inter switch. Sky Sport Italia reports the Serbian has landed in Milan for a medical ahead of joining from Roma.

- With Kai Havertz having left for Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen is likely to be looking for a replacement. Le 10 Sport claims the Bundesliga club is interested in Paris Saint-Germain attacker Julian Draxler.

- Aston Villa is looking to strengthen. The Sun says it wants Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster in a £20m move, while The Athletic understands it has made a second bid for Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.