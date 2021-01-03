Already missing long-term absentees Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, the reigning champions are now without Joel Matip due to a groin injury suffered against West Brom.

Rhys Williams replaced the injured Matip in the second half of the 1-1 draw at Anfield, while Nathaniel Phillips started alongside Fabinho in the heart of the defence for the 0-0 result at Newcastle United three days later.

Liverpool has been linked with centre-backs as potential options to strengthen the squad midway through the campaign, including Ozan Kabak at Bundesliga struggler Schalke and Sven Botman, who has impressed this season for Ligue 1 high-flyer Lille.

Klopp, though, insists the club will not do business just for the sake of it, particularly given the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have solutions within the squad. If we can, or we will do something in the window, I don't know,” the Liverpool boss said.

"It's a very difficult transfer window, as you can imagine. Not a lot of clubs have real money. Some clubs don't have money but don't need it as well.

"Doing something makes no sense - doing the right thing does make sense, though.

"I liked Nathan (against Newcastle). He's just an absolutely clear boy who knows about his abilities and is using them. He's just doing the job, helping us.

"The reason he played was because if Rhys played again, Nate would not have played for five or six weeks, which makes no sense because he needs rhythm as well.

"We have to think about these kind of things, but he did a good job."

Back-to-back draws has seen Liverpool caught at the summit, in-form Manchester United moving level on points with their rivals in the table.

Klopp's side can move clear again with a win away at Southampton on Monday - albeit they will then have played a game more than United. The German coach expects a tense title race this season with plenty of twists and turns, including the possibility of it going down to the wire.

"We wish it would not be that close, but I'm not surprised," Klopp said. "We have our situation, all the other clubs have their situations. Our season is so far, so good. Not more, not less.

"We tried to be ready for each game. I liked the reaction (against Newcastle) on the second half from West Brom, it was good. Now Southampton will ask different things - we have to be ready again.

"Then Aston Villa [in the FA Cup], then Manchester United, so this season is a tough one for the supporters.

"If you're a neutral, you will love it I'm sure, because it will go to the wire probably. It's tough for all of us, that's why it's so close."