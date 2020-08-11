The 31-year-old midfielder joined Bayern from Athletic Bilbao in 2012 and has won 19 trophies during his time at the Allianz Arena.

However, Martinez has been restricted to just 10 starts in all competitions in 2019-2020 and recently entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Rummenigge has opened the door for the Spaniard to move on during the close season, with teams in France and former club Athletic rumoured to be interested.

"We know that he would like to leave the club with a suitable offer," Rummenigge said.

"We wouldn't put any obstacles in his way because he was always a good player and a reliable, serious person. We will always try to find a solution that suits the player."

Rummenigge also reiterated on Thursday (AEST) that fellow midfielder Thiago Alcantara, strongly linked with Liverpool, will only be allowed to leave if his valuation is met.

Bayern is also in talks with versatile defender David Alaba over a new contract, while loanee Philippe Coutinho will return to Barcelona later this month.