Boyhood Dortmund fan Adeyemi completed a medical on Wednesday (AEST) and has signed a five-year deal with the Bundesliga side, who are reported to have paid an initial €30million.

The 20-year-old's arrival was announced around an hour after City confirmed an agreement has been reached to sign Haaland from Dortmund at the end of the season.

Adeyemi becomes Dortmund's third signing ahead of the transfer window officially opening, following the additions of defensive duo Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck.

"After the transfers of Sule and Schlotterbeck, we are getting another very exciting player for next season with Karim Adeyemi," Sebastian Kehl, who will take over as sporting director from 2022-2023, told the club's website.

"What is more, he is someone who has a strong affinity for BVB, who supported the Black and Yellows as a youngster and who decided to sign for Borussia Dortmund amidst several offers from Europe's top leagues.

"His speed and goal-scoring ability are impressive, and although Karim, at just 20 years old, is already at a very advanced stage in his development as a footballer and athlete, we still see enormous potential for more."

Haaland leaves a huge void to be filled at the Westfalenstadion, having scored 85 goals in 88 games since joining the club – also from Salzburg – at the start of 2020.

Replacement Adeyemi has himself made a big impact in his three seasons with Salzburg, the past two of those as a first-team regular.

He has scored 27 goals in 66 Austrian Bundesliga appearances, also netting five times in 13 Champions League outings.

The young forward, who was wanted by Manchester United, leads the scoring charts in the Austrian top flight this season with 19 goals in 27 games.

Adeyemi's performances for Salzburg earned him the first of his three Germany senior caps in September's World Cup qualifier against Armenia, a game in which he scored as a late substitute.

And having helped Salzburg to six trophies, he is now seeking more success with Marco Rose's men.

"As a young boy I was fascinated by the Black and Yellows' fast-paced football," he said. "That's why, as soon as I heard Dortmund were interested in me, I knew I wanted to sign with BVB.

"I made the conscious decision to sign a long-term deal because I'm convinced we're going to form an exciting team that, with the support of the amazing fans in Dortmund, will be able to compete for and win titles in the years to come."