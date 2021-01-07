Depay continues to be linked with a move to Barca, and his contract at Lyon expires at the end of the season.

The Netherlands international scored twice in Lyon's 3-2 win over Lens on Wednesday as they moved three points clear at the top.

While he is linked with a move, Depay said he may yet finish the campaign with Lyon.

"I'm happy here. We have a great team, I really like the president, we'll see what happens," he told Canal+.

"The president and I know what happened in the last four seasons. Let's keep going and enjoy my presence. I might be here until the end of the season.

"Let's focus on Saturday's game, let's be happy, we have a great team."

Only Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe (16) has been directly involved in more Ligue 1 goals than Depay (14) this season.

But no player has created more chances than Depay's 42 for high-flying Lyon.

Depay has also created 10 big chances, with only Marseille forward Florian Thauvin (12) and PSG attacker Angel Di Maria (11) having created more.

Lyon is in action again on Sunday (AEDT), when it visits Rennes.