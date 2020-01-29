Arsenal completes Pablo Mari signing January 29, 2020 14:25 0:30 min Arsenal has completed the signing of Pablo Mari on a loan deal with the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season. Watch Arsenal TV on beIN SPORTS News Arsenal Football Premier League Transfers -Latest Videos 1:44 min SPFL: St Johnstone v Celtic 23:00 min Barcelona unlikely to land £85m man Richarlison 2:46 min Coupe de France: Marseille v Strasbourg 1:27 min Coupe de France: Pau v PSG 6:27 min Carabao Cup: Manchester City v Manchester United 1:30 min Salah, Ox fire as Liverpool closes in on title 6:27 min City into Wembley final despite defeat to United 1:27 min PSG breezes into Coupe de France quarters 0:30 min United finally agrees Bruno Fernandes deal 0:30 min Manchester United agrees Bruno Fernandes deal